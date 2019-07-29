CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AOS, PVTL, TEVA and EGBN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Breaking News
NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS)
Class Period: July 26, 2016 – May 16, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 29, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/a-o-smith-corporation-loss-form?wire=3 

Allegations: A. O. Smith Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) A.O. Smith had undisclosed business connections and entanglements with UTP through which it funneled up to 75% of its China product sales; (b) A.O. Smith had used UTP to engage in channel stuffing by artificially inflating inventories purportedly sold through distributors that were not based on consumer demand, thereby approximately doubling the normal level of inventory at such distributors; (c) A.O. Smith had used its UTP relationship to artificially inflate the sales figures it reported to investors by as much as 8% and to conceal worsening sales trends that the Company was experiencing in China; (d) A.O. Smith’s sales growth had been primarily in lower margin products as its higher priced products were being undercut by competition in “second-tier” Chinese cities, causing the Company to experience significant margin pressures; (e) A.O. Smith had increased its cash reserves in China to over $530 million in furtherance of its channel stuffing and sales manipulation scheme, encumbering the Company’s ability to repatriate the cash or use it for capital expenditures; and (f) as a result of (a)-(e) above, A.O. Smith’s business, operations, and prospects were significantly worse than publicly represented and the Company was poised for sales and earnings declines in China, its most important international market.

To learn more about the A. O. Smith Corporation class action contact [email protected].

Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL)
Class Period: investors who purchased common stock pursuant or traceable to the April 2018 initial public offering and/or Pivotal securities between April 24, 2018 and June 4, 2019.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 19, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/pivotal-software-inc-loss-form?wire=3 

Allegations: During the class period, Pivotal Software, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Pivotal was facing major problems with its sales execution and a complex technology landscape; (ii) the foregoing headwinds resulted in deferred sales, lengthening sales cycles, and diminished growth as its customers and the industry’s sentiment shifted away from Pivotal’s principal products because the Company’s products were outdated, inadequate, and incompatible with the industry-standard platform; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Pivotal Software, Inc. class action contact [email protected].

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA)
Class Period: on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Teva American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) between August 4, 2017 and May 10, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 23, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/teva-pharmaceutical-industries-ltd-loss-form?wire=3 

Allegations: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) contrary to its public denials, Teva had in fact engaged in a vast, industry-wide price-fixing scheme and other collusive misconduct since at least 2012; (ii) Teva was not only a participant, but the company at the heart of the anticompetitive scheme; and (iii) several Teva employees had such deep involvement in the scheme that they would ultimately be named personally as defendants in a sweeping civil enforcement action filed by the AGs of virtually every state in the nation.

To learn more about the Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. class action contact [email protected].

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQCM: EGBN)
Class Period: March 2, 2015 – July 17, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/eagle-bancorp-inc-loss-form?wire=3 

Allegations: Eagle Bancorp, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Eagle Bancorp’s internal controls and procedures and compliance policies were inadequate; (ii) the foregoing shortcoming created a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and the need for the Company undertake its own internal investigations; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Eagle Bancorp, Inc. class action contact [email protected].

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
[email protected]
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

