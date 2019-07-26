CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BUD, DBD, CTST and EGBN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE: BUD)

Class Period: March 1, 2018 – October 24, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/anheuser-busch-inbev-sa-nv-loss-form?wire=3

According to the filed complaint, Defendants issued a steady stream of materially false and misleading reassurances about Anheuser Busch’s deleveraging efforts, cost cutting measures, EBITDA growth, the sufficiency of its liquidity and its debt maturity profile during the Class Period. These positive statements by Defendants created a false impression and materially misled investors about the Company’s finances, including the sustainability of Anheuser-Busch’s dividends. Once Defendants chose to speak about Anheuser-Busch’s finances, they had a duty to speak completely and truthfully, including speaking about those factors that were then having a material adverse effect on the Company’s deleveraging efforts.

To learn more about the Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa/Nv class action contact [email protected] .

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD)

Class Period: February 14, 2017 – July 4, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 3, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/diebold-nixdorf-incorporated-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that, as a result of the Wincor acquisition and related integration, the Company was less focused on its core business; (2) that the Company expected certain customers would not renew their service contracts (i.e. contract runoff); (3) that the Company was not adequately prepared to staff service technicians; (4) that, as a result of the expected contract runoff, the Company would suffer a shortage of adequately trained service technicians; (5) that, as a result, the Company would suffer margin pressure in its services segment; (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company would lose market share; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated class action contact [email protected] .

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST)

Class Period: November 14, 2018 – July 5, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 9, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/canntrust-holdings-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: CannTrust Holdings Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was growing cannabis in its Pelham greenhouse while applications for regulatory approval were still pending; (2) the Company’s Pelham greenhouse did not comply with certain regulations; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to face an inventory hold by Health Canada until the Pelham facility becomes compliant with applicable regulations; (4) as a result, the Company’s customers would face shortages and would likely seek product from CannTrust’s competitors; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the CannTrust Holdings Inc. class action contact [email protected] .

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQCM: EGBN)

Class Period: March 2, 2015 – July 17, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/eagle-bancorp-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, Eagle Bancorp, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Eagle Bancorp’s internal controls and procedures and compliance policies were inadequate; (ii) the foregoing shortcoming created a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and the need for the Company undertake its own internal investigations; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Eagle Bancorp, Inc. class action contact [email protected] .

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.