CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BUD, DBD, RLGY and FRED: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 4 mins ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE: BUD)
Class Period: March 1, 2018 – October 24, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/anheuser-busch-inbev-sa-nv-loss-form?wire=3 

According to the filed complaint, Defendants issued a steady stream of materially false and misleading reassurances about Anheuser Busch’s deleveraging efforts, cost cutting measures, EBITDA growth, the sufficiency of its liquidity and its debt maturity profile during the Class Period. These positive statements by Defendants created a false impression and materially misled investors about the Company’s finances, including the  sustainability of Anheuser-Busch’s dividends. Once Defendants chose to speak about Anheuser-Busch’s finances, they had a duty to speak completely and truthfully, including speaking about those factors that were then having a material adverse effect on the Company’s deleveraging efforts.

To learn more about the Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa/Nv class action contact [email protected].

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD)
Class Period: February 14, 2017 – July 4, 2017
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 3, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/diebold-nixdorf-incorporated-loss-form?wire=3 

Allegations: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that:  (1) as a result of the Wincor acquisition and related integration, the Company was less focused on its core business; (2) the Company expected certain customers would not renew their service contracts (i.e. contract runoff); (3) the Company was not adequately prepared to staff service technicians; (4) as a result of the expected contract  runoff, the Company would suffer a shortage of adequately trained  service  technicians;  (5) as a result, the Company would suffer margin pressure in its services segment; (6) as a result of the foregoing, the Company would lose market share; and  (7) as a  result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated class action contact [email protected].

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY)
Class Period: February 24, 2017 – May 22, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 9, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/realogy-holdings-corp-loss-form?wire=3 

Allegations: Realogy Holdings Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Realogy was engaged in anticompetitive behavior by requiring property sellers to pay the commissions of a buyer’s broker at an inflated rate; (2) Realogy’s anticompetitive actions would prompt the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) to open an antitrust investigation into the real estate industry’s practices regarding brokers’ commissions; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Realogy’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Realogy Holdings Corp. class action contact [email protected].

Fred’s, Inc. (NASDAQGS: FRED)
Class Period: December 20, 2016 – June 28, 2017
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/freds-inc-loss-form?wire=3 

According to the filed complaint, defendants made numerous materially false and misleading statements concerning the level of regulatory risk faced by the Original Merger and the Revised Merger which would ultimately cause the termination of the Fred’s Asset Purchase Agreement. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements: (i) downplaying or  disputing  contrary  reports  from  journalists  signaling  regulatory  turbulence  in  closing  the merger; (ii) representing that inside knowledge of the FTC gave confidence that the deal would close.

To learn more about the Fred’s, Inc. class action contact [email protected].

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
[email protected]
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

