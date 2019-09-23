CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CAH, GVA, CVS and MDP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH)

Class Period: March 2, 2015 – May 2, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019

About the lawsuit: Cardinal Health, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: 1) following Cardinal’s acquisition of Cordis, the RFID [radio-frequency identification] inventory tracking technology and advanced supply chain solutions that Defendants told investors the Company would to use to improve Cordis’s performance were never implemented across Cordis; 2) Cordis’s antiquated and ineffective global supply chain was causing operational and inventory problems at Cordis; 3) as a result, Cordis manufactured and accumulated excessive amounts of cardiovascular product inventories, which sat on the shelf and became unsellable and/or expired; 4) the Company materially overstated Cordis’s inventory balances; 5) Cordis was not “performing well” and its integration was not “on track,” “going incredibly well” or “largely on plan”; and 6) to correct Cordis’s deficiencies, the Company would have to make substantial investments in Cordis’s IT and supporting infrastructure, thereby incurring significant Selling, General and Administrative Expenses charges beyond the levels internally budgeted or projected by Cardinal and diminishing operating earnings.

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA)

Class Period: October 26, 2018 – August 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2019

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Granite Construction Incorporated allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had assumed certain risks in connection with its heavy civil joint venture projects bid between 2012 and 2014; (2) there was an “untenable” imbalance of risk sharing between the Company and the joint venture project owners; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur additional project costs for its joint venture projects; (4) the Company was reasonably likely to incur additional costs in connection with certain project disputes; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS)

Class Period: on behalf of all former Aetna Inc. shareholders who acquired CVS Health Corporation (CVS) shares in exchange for their Aetna shares in connection with CVS’s acquisition of Aetna on November 28, 2018.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2019

According to the filed complaint, CVS made false and/or misleading statements in connection with its acquisition of Aetna and/or failed to disclose that: (a) by the end of 2017, CVS’s financial condition and expected earnings had deteriorated as a result of rising costs and poor results being experienced in the long-term care (“LTC”) unit associated with the 2015 acquisition of Omnicare; (b) in 2017, deteriorating conditions and prospects in CVS ‘s LTC unit prompted CVS to undertake hasty acquisitions of LTC pharmacies to compensate for the declining LTC business and/or mask the expected LTC goodwill impairment ahead of the planned Acquisition; (c) although negative LTC performance factors prompted CVS and the CVS Individual Defendants to make hasty LTC pharmacy acquisitions in 2017, those same negative factors were being overlooked and ignored for purposes of undertaking, disclosing, and reporting the results of LTC goodwill impairment tests throughout 2017, in violation of GAAP; (d) the LTC goodwill being carried on CVS’s books as a result of the Omnicare acquisition was being carried at inflated values that would require billions of dollars in impairment charges that would be charged against earnings; and (e) as a result of the foregoing, CVS’s true business metrics and financial prospects were not as the Offering Documents represented.

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP)

Class Period: January 31, 2018 – September 5, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2019

About the lawsuit: Meredith Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Time, Inc. acquisition was not as profitable as the Company had claimed; (2) the Company would incur additional costs for strategic investments to improve the Time business; (3) as a result, the Company’s earnings would be materially and adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

