CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CLDR, ZUO, BUD and INS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 9 mins ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR)
Class Period: April 28, 2017 – June 5, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cloudera-inc-loss-form?wire=3 

Allegations: Cloudera, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Cloudera was finding it increasingly difficult to identify large enterprises interested in adopting the Company’s Hadoop-based  platform; (ii) Cloudera needed to expend an increasing amount of capital on sales and marketing activities to generate new revenues, even as new revenue opportunities were diminishing; and (iii) Cloudera had materially diminished sales opportunities and prospects and could not generate annual positive cash flows.

To learn more about the Cloudera, Inc. class action contact [email protected].

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO)
Class Period: April 12, 2018 – May 30, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 13, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/zuora-inc-loss-form?wire=3 

Allegations: Zuora, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company  would  focus  on  implementing  RevPro  for  new  customers  ahead  of  the  deadline  to  comply  with  accounting  standard  ASC  606;  (2)  as  a  result,  the  Company  lacked  adequate  resources  to  integrate  RevPro  with  the  core  business;  (3) the  Company  would  focus  on  RevPro integration a year after the acquisition closed; (4) delays in integrating RevPro would materially impact the business; (5)  the market for RevPro was limited to customers seeking to implement  new  accounting  standards  such  as  ASC  606;  (6)  after  the  deadline  for  ASC  606  compliance passed, demand for RevPro was reasonably likely to decline; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Zuora, Inc. class action contact [email protected].

Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE: BUD)
Class Period: March 1, 2018 – October 24, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/anheuser-busch-inbev-sa-nv-loss-form?wire=3 

According to the filed complaint, Defendants issued a steady stream of materially false and misleading reassurances about Anheuser Busch’s deleveraging efforts, cost cutting measures, EBITDA growth, the sufficiency of its liquidity and its debt maturity profile during the Class Period. These positive statements by Defendants created a false impression and materially misled investors about the Company’s finances, including the  sustainability of Anheuser-Busch’s dividends. Once Defendants chose to speak about Anheuser-Busch’s finances, they had a duty to speak completely and truthfully, including speaking about those factors that were then having a material adverse effect on the Company’s deleveraging efforts.

To learn more about the Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa/Nv class action contact [email protected].

Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE: INS)
Class Period: January 23, 2019 – May 29, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 9, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/intelligent-systems-corporation-loss-form?wire=3 

Allegations: Intelligent Systems Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendant Petit, the “financial expert” on the Company’s Audit Committee, engaged in accounting fraud as the CEO of MiMedx Group; (2) the Company’s CEO, Defendant Strange, engaged in undisclosed related-party transactions with Defendant Petit and others and had an undisclosed personal relationship with the Company’s auditor; (3) the Company had its employees set up or take control of shell companies in Asia so they could partake in undisclosed related-party transactions for the purpose of either fabricating revenue for the Company and/or siphoning money out of the Company; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Intelligent Systems’ business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or  misleading  and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Intelligent Systems Corporation class action contact [email protected].

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
[email protected]
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

