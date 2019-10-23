CLASS ACTION UPDATE for COF, GNLN, MDP and RUHN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Breaking News
NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF)
Class Period: February 2, 2018 – July 29, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/capital-one-financial-corporation-loss-form?wire=3 

The lawsuit alleges: Capital One Financial Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company did not maintain robust information security protections, and its protection did not shield personal information against security breaches; (2) such deficiencies heightened the Company’s exposure to a cyber-attack; and (3) as a result, Capital One’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Capital One Financial Corporation class action contact [email protected].

Greenlane Holdings, Inc.  (NASDAQ: GNLN)
Class Period: on behalf of all who purchased or otherwise acquired Greenlane common stock pursuant or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with Greenlane’s April 2019 initial public offering.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 12, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/greenlane-loss-form?wire=3 

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, Greenlane Holdings, Inc.  made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the City of San Francisco had introduced a major initiative to ban the sale of e-cigarette products across three major cities and prohibit the manufacture of products at the headquarters of Greenlane’s key partner, JUUL Labs; (2)  if approved, the initiative would materially and adversely impact the Company’s financial results and prospects; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Greenlane Holdings, Inc.  class action contact [email protected].

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP)
Class Period: January 31, 2018 – September 5, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/meredith-corporation-loss-form?wire=3 

The lawsuit alleges: Meredith Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Time, Inc. acquisition was not as profitable as the Company had claimed; (2) the Company would incur additional costs for strategic investments to improve the Time business; (3) as a result, the Company’s earnings would be materially and adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Meredith Corporation class action contact [email protected].

Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN)
Class Period: all persons or entities who purchased Ruhnn American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s April 3, 2019 initial public offering.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 6, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ruhnn-holding-limited-loss-form?wire=3 

The lawsuit alleges: Ruhnn Holding Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) at the time of the initial public offering (“IPO”), the number of Ruhnn’s online stores had declined by nearly 40%; (2) at the time of the IPO, the number of Ruhnn’s full-service Key Opinion Leaders had declined by nearly 44%; (3) as a result, the Company’s net revenues derived from its full-service segment had declined by 46% on a sequential basis; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about Ruhnn’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Ruhnn Holding Limited class action contact [email protected].

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
[email protected]
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

