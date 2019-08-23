CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CTST and TXT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST)

Class Period: November 14, 2018 – July 12, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 9, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/canntrust-holdings-inc-loss-form?wire=3

According to filed complaints, CannTrust Holdings Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was growing cannabis in its Pelham greenhouse while applications for regulatory approval were still pending; (2) the Company’s Pelham greenhouse did not comply with certain regulations; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to face an inventory hold by Health Canada until the Pelham facility becomes compliant with applicable regulations; (4) as a result, the Company’s customers would face shortages and would likely seek product from CannTrust’s competitors; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the CannTrust Holdings Inc. class action contact [email protected] .

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT)

Class Period: January 31, 2018 – October 17, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 21, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/textron-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Textron Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) end market sales of Arctic Cat products were slowing, resulting in a massive glut of old Arctic Cat inventory on dealers’ floors; (2) in order to clear out this old inventory, the Company provided significant price discounts, which negatively impacted Textron’s earnings; and (3) as a result, Textron’s positive statements about Arctic Cat’s business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Textron Inc. class action contact [email protected] .

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

