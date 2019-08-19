CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CTST, VERB, EGBN and CURLF: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST)

Class Period: November 14, 2018 – July 12, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 9, 2019

According to filed complaints, CannTrust Holdings Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was growing cannabis in its Pelham greenhouse while applications for regulatory approval were still pending; (2) the Company’s Pelham greenhouse did not comply with certain regulations; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to face an inventory hold by Health Canada until the Pelham facility becomes compliant with applicable regulations; (4) as a result, the Company’s customers would face shortages and would likely seek product from CannTrust’s competitors; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (f/k/a nFüsz, Inc.) (NASDAQCM: VERB)

Class Period: January 3, 2018 – May 2, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 9, 2019

The filed complaint alleges that Verb Technology Company, Inc. (f/k/a nFüsz, Inc.) violated federal securities laws by issuing materially false and/or misleading information and/or failing to disclose material information. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements as to the scope of the Agreement with Oracle as the Company did not have a contract with Oracle to jointly develop and market the Company’s product and that as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQCM: EGBN)

Class Period: March 2, 2015 – July 17, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2019

Allegations: Eagle Bancorp, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Eagle Bancorp’s internal controls and procedures and compliance policies were inadequate; (ii) the foregoing shortcoming created a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and the need for the Company undertake its own internal investigations; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CURLF)

Class Period: November 21, 2018 – July 22, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 4, 2019

Allegations: During the class period, Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Curaleaf, on its website and social media pages, marketed its CBD products to be used as drugs and dietary supplements, contrary to law; (2) Curaleaf also sold unapproved animal drugs on its website; (3) such conduct would result in a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

