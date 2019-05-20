CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DLNG: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Action on Behalf of Shareholders

Breaking News
NEW YORK, May 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadline listed to petition the court and further details about the case can be found at the link provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG)
Class Period: February 16, 2018 – March 21, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 16, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/dynagas-lng-partners-lp-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Dynagas LNG Partners LP made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: the terms of the Company’s long-term contracts on its liquid natural gas ships, Arctic Aurora and Ob River, were  unfavorable and resulted in the Company’s inability to sustain its quarterly distributions. As a result of the Defendants’ false and misleading statements and omissions, Dynagas securities traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period. Such inflation was removed when it was revealed that the Arctic Aurora and the Ob River were commencing employment under new extended charter contracts which were at lower rates compared to the previous charter contracts, thereby undermining the Company’s ability to make future distributions. 

To learn more about the Dynagas LNG Partners LP class action contact [email protected].

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
[email protected]
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

