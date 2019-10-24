CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DXC, MO, SDC and UBER: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC)

Class Period: persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired DXC Technology Company (“DXC”) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus or other documents issued in connection with the April 2017 transaction by which Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s Enterprise Services segment was spun off and merged with Computer Sciences Corporation, Inc. to form DXC.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 15, 2019

The lawsuit alleges: DXC Technology Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the planned “workforce optimization” plan involved implementing arbitrary quotas; (2) the plan would cut thousands of jobs at the Company; (3) jobs that were particularly at risk of being cut were held by longer-tenured, knowledgeable, and highly compensated senior personnel; (4) these job terminations were selectively timed to artificially inflate reported earnings and other financial metrics; (5) at the time of the formation of DXC Technology Company, J. Michael Lawrie (the incoming President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board at DXC) had forecasted plans for a $2.7 billion workforce reduction in the first year; (6) as a result of these workforce terminations, the Company was unlikely to deliver on client contracts; (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s clients would be dissatisfied and the relationships would be impaired; and (8) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO)

Class Period: December 20, 2018 – September 24, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019

The lawsuit alleges: Altria Group, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Altria had conducted insufficient due diligence into JUUL prior to the Company’s $12.8 billion investment, or 35% stake, in JUUL; (ii) Altria consequently failed to inform investors, or account for, material risks associated with JUUL’s products and marketing practices, and the true value of JUUL and its products; (iii) all of the foregoing, as well as mounting public scrutiny, negative publicity, and governmental pressure on e-vapor products and JUUL made it reasonably likely that Altria’s investment in JUUL would have a material negative impact on the Company’s reputation and operations; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC)

Class Period: on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired SmileDirectClub Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company’s September 2019 initial public offering

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, SmileDirectClub, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) administrative personnel, rather than licensed doctors, provided treatment to the Company’s customers and monitored their progress; (2) as a result, the Company’s practices did not qualify as teledentistry under applicable standards; (3) as a result, the Company was subject to regulatory scrutiny for the unlicensed practice of dentistry; (4) the efficacy of the Company’s treatment was overstated; (5) the Company had concealed these deceptive marketing practices prior to the IPO; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER)

Class Period: on behalf of all persons and entities other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise acquired Uber securities pursuant and/or traceable to Uber’s registration statement issued in connection with Uber’s May 10, 2019 initial public stock offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2019

The lawsuit alleges: Uber Technologies, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) at the time of the initial public offering, Uber was rapidly increasing subsidies for customer’s rides and meals in a bid for market share, which caused the Company’s sales and marketing expenses to swell; and (2) Defendants were cutting (or planned to cut) costs in key areas that undermined the Company’s central growth opportunities.

