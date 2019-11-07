CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GNLN, ADTN, UNIT and SDC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc.  (NASDAQ: GNLN)
Class Period: on behalf of all who purchased or otherwise acquired Greenlane common stock pursuant or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with Greenlane’s April 2019 initial public offering.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 12, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/greenlane-loss-form?wire=3 

Allegations: Greenlane Holdings, Inc.  made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the City of San Francisco had introduced a major initiative to ban the sale of e-cigarette products across three major cities and prohibit the manufacture of products at the headquarters of Greenlane’s key partner, JUUL Labs; (2)  if approved, the initiative would materially and adversely impact the Company’s financial results and prospects; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Greenlane Holdings, Inc.  class action contact [email protected].

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN)
Class Period: February 28, 2019 – October 9, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 16, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/adtran-inc-loss-form?wire=3 

Allegations: ADTRAN, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were material weaknesses in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting; (2) as a result, certain E&O reserves had been improperly reported; (3) as a result, the Company’s financial results for certain periods were misstated; (4) there would be a pause in shipments to the Company’s Latin American customer; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the ADTRAN, Inc. class action contact [email protected].

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQGS: UNIT)
Class Period: April 20, 2015 – February 15, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 30, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/uniti-group-inc-loss-form?wire=3 

Allegations: Uniti Group Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Uniti’s financial results were not sustainable because its customer Windstream had defaulted on its unsecured notes; and (ii) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Uniti’s business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Uniti Group Inc. class action contact [email protected].

Smiledirectclub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC)
Class Period:  investors who purchased SmileDirectClub Class A common stock (a) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company’s September 12, 2019 initial public offering, or (b) during the period from September 8, 2019 through October 2, 2019.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/smiledirectclub-inc-loss-form?wire=3 

Allegations: Smiledirectclub, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) administrative personnel, rather than licensed doctors, provided treatment to the Company’s customers and monitored their progress; (2) as a result, the Company’s practices did not qualify as teledentistry under applicable standards; (3) as a result, the Company was subject to regulatory scrutiny for the unlicensed practice of dentistry; (4) the efficacy of the Company’s treatment was overstated; (5) the Company had concealed these deceptive marketing practices prior to the IPO; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Smiledirectclub, Inc. class action contact [email protected].

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
[email protected]
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

