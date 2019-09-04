CLASS ACTION UPDATE for JE, CURLF, ABMD and TWOU: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE)

Class Period: November 9, 2017 – July 23, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019

The lawsuit alleges: Just Energy Group Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company experienced customer enrollment and nonpayment issues; (2) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur an impairment charge to its accounts receivable; (3) as a result, the Company lacked adequate internal control over its financial reporting; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CURLF)

Class Period: November 21, 2018 – July 22, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 4, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Curaleaf, on its website and social media pages, marketed its CBD products to be used as drugs and dietary supplements, contrary to law; (2) Curaleaf also sold unapproved animal drugs on its website; (3) such conduct would result in a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQGS: ABMD)

Class Period: January 31, 2019 – July 31, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 7, 2019

The lawsuit alleges: Abiomed, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Abiomed’s revenue growth was in decline; (ii) the Company did not have a sufficient plan in place to stem its declining revenue growth; (iii) the Company was unlikely to restore its revenue growth over the next several fiscal quarters; (iv) consequently, Abiomed was reasonably likely to revise its full-year 2020 guidance in a way that would fall short of the Company’s prior projections and market expectations; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

2U, Inc. (NASDAQGS: TWOU)

Class Period: February 26, 2018 – July 30, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 7, 2019

The lawsuit alleges: 2U, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (a) 2U’s business model was fundamentally flawed because the Company’s costs were growing disproportionately as it grew in size and complexity; (b) 2U could not take advantage of the promised economies of scale because its costs to attract each marginal student were actually increasing, not decreasing, as represented; (c) 2U was facing heightened competitive headwinds as alternative offerings flooded the marketplace and universities developed online courses in-house; (d) 2U’s growth rate in student enrollment was decelerating and was poised to decline as the Company reached market saturation; (e) 2U’s growth strategy was unsustainable, as the Company faced accelerating costs and had insufficient capital to achieve positive cash flows, improve margins or continue its revenue growth; and (f) as a result of (a)-(e), above, Defendants lacked any reasonable basis to issue 2U’s projections and financial forecasts.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

