CLASS ACTION UPDATE for JE, PS, IFF and OLLI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE)

Class Period: November 9, 2017 – August 19, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/just-energy-group-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Just Energy Group Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company experienced customer enrollment and nonpayment issues; (2) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur an impairment charge to its accounts receivable; (3) as a result, the Company lacked adequate internal control over its financial reporting; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Just Energy Group Inc. class action contact [email protected] .

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQGS: PS)

Class Period: August 2, 2018 – July 31, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/pluralsight-inc-loss-form?wire=3

According to the filed complaint, the Company failed to disclose that Pluralsight was experiencing substantial delays in hiring and properly training the salesforce necessary to meet its lofty billing projections. In addition, the Company knew at the time of the March 2019 secondary public offering (“SPO”) that it was behind schedule onboarding new sales representatives, which was hurting the Company’s sales execution and preventing Pluralsight from meeting its high growth projections. Instead of disclosing such facts at the time of the SPO, and to cash-out at inflated prices, Defendants intentionally obscured and omitted this pertinent information from investors.

To learn more about the Pluralsight, Inc. class action contact [email protected] .

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF)

Class Period: May 7, 2018 – August 5, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 11, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/international-flavors-fragrances-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: During the class period, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Frutarom Industries Ltd. (“Frutarom”), which the Company acquired in 2018, had bribed customers in Russia and Ukraine; (2) senior management at Frutarom were aware of such improper payments; (3) as a result, Frutarom’s financial results were materially overstated; (4) as a result of the improper payments, the Company was reasonably likely to face regulatory scrutiny; (5) the Company had not completed adequate due diligence before acquiring Frutarom; (6) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was unlikely to achieve purported synergies from the acquisition; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. class action contact [email protected] .

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI)

Class Period: June 6, 2019 – August 28, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 18, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ollies-bargain-outlet-holdings-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company suffered a supply chain issue that impacted the initial inventory available at new stores; (2) as a result, the Company lacked sufficient inventory to meet demand at certain store locations; (3) as a result, the Company’s comparable store sales were likely to decrease quarter-over-quarter; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. class action contact [email protected] .

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.