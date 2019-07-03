CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MBNKF, CBL, ASNA and EROS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Breaking News
July 03, 2019

NEW YORK, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS: MBNKF)
Class Period: March 6, 2018 – May 1, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 29, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/metro-bank-plc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Metro Bank PLC made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Metro Bank misclassified the risk terms of many of its loans; (2) accordingly, Metro Bank failed to maintain sufficient capital; (3) this conduct would lead to investigations by the PRA and FCA; (4) this conduct would also lead to the reduction of deposits at Metro Bank from larger commercial and partnership clients; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Metro Bank PLC class action contact [email protected].

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE: CBL)
Class Period: April 29, 2016 – March 26, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 16, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cbl-associates-properties-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: CBL & Associates Properties, Inc made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the Company was the target of a class action suit that could result in tens of millions or even hundreds of millions of dollars in liability.  The Complaint further alleges that Defendants completely ignored their disclosure obligation, motivated by a desire to avoid bad publicity surrounding their dishonest nature and their dishonest conduct.  When the truth was revealed, CBL shares materially declined in price, injuring the class.

To learn more about the CBL & Associates Properties, Inc class action contact [email protected].

Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQGS: ASNA)
Class Period: September 16, 2015 – June 8, 2017
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ascena-retail-group-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Ascena Retail Group, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the ANN Acquisition was a complete disaster for the Company as Ann’s operations were in far worse condition than had been represented to the public; (b) in order to mask the true condition of Ann, Defendants improperly delayed recognizing an impairment charge to the value of Ann’s goodwill and, as a result, Ascena’s reported income and assets were materially overstated and the Company’s financial results were not prepared in conformity with GAAP;  (c) many of the brands acquired in the ANN Acquisition were in steep decline and were also materially overvalued on Ascena’s Class Period financial statements; and (d) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the Company, its operations and prospects.

To learn more about the Ascena Retail Group, Inc. class action contact [email protected].

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS)
Class Period: July 28, 2017 – June 5, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/eros-international-plc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Eros International Plc made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Eros and its executives engaged in a scheme to use related-party transactions to fabricate receivables that they reported in Eros’s public financial disclosures; (2) because of this scheme, Eros’s financial position was weaker than what the Company disclosed; (3) consequently, the Company’s Indian subsidiary, Eros International Media Ltd (“EIML”), missed loan payments and had its credit downgraded; and (4) due to the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Eros’s receivables, business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Eros International Plc class action contact [email protected].

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
[email protected]
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

