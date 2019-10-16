Breaking News
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MO, TME, MYGN and CC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO)
Class Period: December 20, 2018 – September 24, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/altria-group-inc-loss-form?wire=3 

The lawsuit alleges: Altria Group, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Altria had conducted insufficient due diligence into JUUL prior to the Company’s $12.8 billion investment, or 35% stake, in JUUL; (ii) Altria consequently failed to inform investors, or account for, material risks associated with JUUL’s products and marketing practices, and the true value of JUUL and its products; (iii) all of the foregoing, as well as mounting public scrutiny, negative publicity, and governmental pressure on e-vapor products and JUUL made it reasonably likely that Altria’s investment in JUUL would have a material negative impact on the Company’s reputation and operations; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Altria Group, Inc. class action contact [email protected].

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME)
Class Period: December 12, 2018 – August 26, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 25, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/tencent-music-entertainment-group-loss-form?wire=3 

The lawsuit alleges: Tencent Music Entertainment Group made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tencent Music’s exclusive licensing arrangements with major record labels were anticompetitive; (2) consequently, sublicensing such content from Tencent Music was unreasonably expensive, in violation of Chinese antimonopoly laws; (3) these anticompetitive efforts were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Tencent Music Entertainment Group class action contact [email protected].

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN)
Class Period: September 2, 2016 – August 13, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/myriad-genetics-inc-loss-form?wire=3 

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, Myriad Genetics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Myriad’s product, GeneSight, lacked evidence or information sufficient to support the tests in their current form, including their purported benefits; (ii) the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) had requested changes to GeneSight and questioned the validity of the test’s purported benefits; (iii) Myriad had been in ongoing discussions with the FDA regarding the FDA’s requested changes to GeneSight; (iv) Myriad’s acquisition of Counsyl—and thereby, Foresight—caused the Company to incur the risk of suffering from lower reimbursement for its expanded carrier screening tests, which had the potential to, and actually did, materialize into a material negative impact on the Company’s revenue; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Myriad Genetics, Inc. class action contact [email protected].

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC)
Class Period: February 16, 2017 – August 1, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 9, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/the-chemours-company-loss-form?wire=3 

The lawsuit alleges: The Chemours Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Chemours had not appropriately accounted and accrued reserves for its environmental liabilities; (2) the possibility of costs exceeding accrued amounts was greater than the Company had represented to a point that could be material; (3) the Company’s policies, standards and procedures were not properly designed to prevent unreasonable risk of harm to people and the environment (4) Chemours’  handling, manufacture, use, and disposal of hazardous substances was not in accordance with applicable environmental laws and regulations; and (5) as a result of these misrepresentations, Chemours shares traded at artificially inflated prices.

To learn more about the The Chemours Company class action contact [email protected].

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
[email protected]
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

