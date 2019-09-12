Breaking News
Home / Top News / CLASS ACTION UPDATE for OMCL, CURLF, PS and WFTIQ: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for OMCL, CURLF, PS and WFTIQ: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQGS: OMCL)
Class Period: October 25, 2018 – July 11, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 16, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/omnicell-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Omnicell, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company recognized revenue for certain transactions before fulfilling its performance obligations; (2) the Company engaged in improper accounting practices to meet revenue targets; (3) the Company experienced weaker demand for new product lines than it had previously projected; (4) as a result, the Company would be required to write-off certain inventory; (5) the Company misclassified certain expenses as capitalized expenditures; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Omnicell, Inc. class action contact [email protected].

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CURLF)
Class Period: November 21, 2018 – July 22, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 4, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/curaleaf-holdings-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: During the class period, Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:  (1) Curaleaf, on its website and social media pages, marketed its CBD products to be used as drugs and dietary supplements, contrary to law; (2) Curaleaf also sold unapproved animal drugs on its website; (3) such conduct would result in a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. class action contact [email protected].

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQGS: PS)
Class Period: August 2, 2018 – July 31, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/pluralsight-inc-loss-form?wire=3

According to the filed complaint, the Company failed to disclose that Pluralsight was experiencing substantial delays in hiring and properly training the salesforce necessary to meet its lofty billing projections. In addition, the Company knew at the time of the March 2019 secondary public offering (“SPO”)  that it was behind schedule onboarding new sales representatives, which was hurting the Company’s sales execution and preventing Pluralsight from meeting its high growth projections. Instead of disclosing such facts at the time of the SPO, and to cash-out at inflated prices, Defendants intentionally obscured and omitted this pertinent information from investors.

To learn more about the Pluralsight, Inc. class action contact [email protected].

Weatherford International plc (OTCMKTS: WFTIQ)
Class Period: (i) during the period from October 26, 2016 through May 10, 2019, inclusive; and/or (ii) pursuant or traceable to Weatherford’s secondary offering of common stock that closed on or about November 21, 2016.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/weatherford-international-plc-loss-form?wire=3

According to a filed complaint, during the Class Period, certain individuals in Weatherford’s management, certain of its directors, and an underwriter made materially false and misleading statements and omitted material adverse facts concerning Weatherford’s “recovery” and “transformation plan” and, relatedly, the Company’s ability to manage its debt and avoid bankruptcy. As a result of these misstatements and/or omissions, Weatherford’s securities traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period.

To learn more about the Weatherford International plc class action contact [email protected].

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
[email protected]
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.