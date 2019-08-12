CLASS ACTION UPDATE for VERB, CARB and CAH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 24 mins ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (f/k/a nFüsz, Inc.) (NASDAQCM: VERB)
Class Period: January 3, 2018 – May 2, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 9, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/verb-technology-company-inc-f-k-a-nfusz-inc-fusz-loss-form?wire=3

The filed complaint alleges that Verb Technology Company, Inc. (f/k/a nFüsz, Inc.) violated federal securities laws by issuing materially false and/or misleading information and/or failing to disclose material information. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements as to the scope of the Agreement with Oracle as the Company did not have a contract with Oracle to jointly develop and market the Company’s product and that as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Verb Technology Company, Inc. (f/k/a nFüsz, Inc.) class action contact [email protected].

Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQGM: CARB)
Class Period: February 7, 2019 – July 25, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/carbonite-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Carbonite, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Carbonite’s Server Backup VM Edition was of poor quality and technologically flawed; (ii) Carbonite was receiving poor reviews and complaints from customers about the Server Backup VM Edition; (iii) the poor quality and technological flaws of the Server Backup VM Edition was acting as a “disruptive” factor throughout the Carbonite salesforce and keeping that sales organization from closing opportunistically on several larger deals during fiscal 2019; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Carbonite lacked any reasonable basis for issuing its positive projections and financial forecasts.

To learn more about the Carbonite, Inc. class action contact [email protected].

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH)
Class Period: March 2, 2015 – May 2, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019
Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cardinal-health-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Cardinal Health, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: 1) following Cardinal’s acquisition of Cordis, the RFID [radio-frequency identification] inventory tracking technology and advanced supply chain solutions that Defendants told investors the Company would to use to improve Cordis’s performance were never implemented across Cordis; 2) Cordis’s antiquated and ineffective global supply chain was causing operational and inventory problems at Cordis; 3) as a result, Cordis manufactured and accumulated excessive amounts of cardiovascular product inventories, which sat on the shelf and became unsellable and/or expired; 4) the Company materially overstated Cordis’s inventory balances; 5) Cordis was not “performing well” and its integration was not “on track,” “going incredibly well” or “largely on plan”; and 6) to correct Cordis’s deficiencies, the Company would have to make substantial investments in Cordis’s IT and supporting infrastructure, thereby incurring significant Selling, General and Administrative Expenses charges beyond the levels internally budgeted or projected by Cardinal and diminishing operating earnings.

To learn more about the Cardinal Health, Inc. class action contact [email protected].

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
[email protected]
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

