Fast-growing microelectronics company to use industry-leading Solstice system for both electroplating and surface preparation in manufacturing of its Ideal Switch®

The Idieal Switch from Menlo Microsystems Menlo Microsystems purchased a Solstice single-wafer system from ClassOne Technology, which it will install at its new facility near Ithaca, New York, to manufacture its Ideal Switch products.

KALISPELL, Mont., July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ClassOne Technology, a leading global provider of advanced electroplating and wet processing tools for microelectronics manufacturing, today announced it has secured an order for its Solstice® S8 single-wafer processing system from award-winning Menlo Microsystems (Irvine, Calif.). The ClassOne system will ship in mid-winter to Menlo Microsystems’ new facility in the Village of Lansing, New York, where it will be used for high-volume manufacture of the company’s Ideal Switch®.

Menlo Microsystems’ Ideal Switch® technology combines the benefits of electromechanical and solid-state switches to create best-of-both-worlds solutions that enable 99-percent reductions in switch size, weight, power, and cost. Industries that benefit from Menlo Microsystems’ Ideal Switch include aerospace and defense, telecommunications, medical, industrial IoT, and test and measurement.

“With the launch of our new Ideal Fab™, we are primed to onshore our technology and shift production of our Ideal Switch® into high gear,” said Russ Garcia, CEO, Menlo Microsystems. “The Solstice S8 will help us to achieve our manufacturing goals. We are appreciative of the ClassOne team for their expertise and collaboration on process and tool configuration to help meet our exacting manufacturing requirements.”

Built on ClassOne’s state-of-the-art, high-throughput Solstice platform, the versatile Solstice S8 can perform a host of electroplating and surface preparation processes on a single system. Suitable for R&D as well as high-volume manufacturing, Solstice’s flexible design allows users to create a customized turnkey solution by mixing and matching the processes Menlo Microsystems requires for their patented Ideal Switch manufacturing process.

ClassOne Technology CEO Byron Exarcos stated, “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with a true innovator like Menlo Microsystems, which has completely reimagined switching technology. Collaborating with this exciting technology company expands our diverse customer base while further validating our industry-leading position in technologies like RF for 5G and IoT, semiconductors and compound semiconductors.”

Learn more about ClassOne’s complete Solstice single-wafer platform offerings here, or click here to request a demo.

About ClassOne Technology

ClassOne Technology is a leading provider of advanced electroplating and wet processing systems for semiconductor and microelectronic device manufacturing around the world. Its advanced IP portfolio comprises highly customized, cost-effective processing solutions for critical wafer processes used to manufacture compound semiconductor devices for photonics, power, 5G, microLED, and MEMS and sensor markets. With tools installed in leading-edge fabs and research organizations worldwide, ClassOne’s flagship Solstice® platform is highly configurable, comprising fully and semi-automated electroplating and wet processing applications with the industry’s most competitive ROI. For more information, please visit classone.com.

Stay in touch with us. LinkedIn | Twitter

About Menlo Microsystems, Inc.

Menlo Micro is on a mission to create a more energy efficient and sustainable world, with an entirely new category of electronic switches. The Ideal Switch® eliminates compromises and tradeoffs by combining the benefits of electromechanical and solid-state switches into the best of both worlds. Menlo is bringing more than 99 percent reductions in size, weight, power, and cost to dozens of industries such as medical, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics, industrial IoT, and test and measurement. For more information, visit menlomicro.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

For more information, contact: Sales Inquiries Media Inquiries Byron Exarcos Lisa Gillette-Martin ClassOne Technology Kiterocket tel: +1 678.772.9086 tel: +1 408.205.4732 email: pr@classone.com email: lgmartin@kiterocket.com Mindy Anderson Menlo Microsystems, Inc. mindy.anderson@menlomicro.com



Solstice is a registered trademark of ClassOne Technology. Ideal Switch is a registered trademark of Menlo Microsystems, Inc.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b95f747-b949-4ad8-99b2-71df528d4b00