BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Businesswoman and philanthropist Claudia Bartra and Fusion Academy in Miami, Boca Raton, and Palm Beach Gardens are teaming up to prevent bullying in their schools and communities.

“We’re excited to have Claudia on board,” said Christina Seamster, Ph.D., Area Head of School. “She is a great community partner and we’re thrilled to be teaming up with her for our zero-tolerance bullying initiative.”

Bartra is actively involved in the community, notably with La Granja, her successful chain of award-winning Peruvian restaurants. Her philanthropic contributions include her work with ASPIRA, a youth organization for Latin American children, providing scholarships to students attending Palm Beach State College, and being honored for her support of children’s education both in the United States and her home country of Peru. Bartra deeply values the power of education, and her collaboration with Fusion Academy is no exception.

Founded in 1989 in Solana Beach, California, Fusion Academy has 80 campuses across the U.S., including three in Florida: Boca Raton, Miami, and its most recent addition in Palm Beach Gardens. With one-to-one classrooms and personalized instruction, Fusion Academy can center every student’s needs while providing opportunities to interact with other students. During “Homework Cafe” time, students can work on homework collaboratively, play games, and eat snacks together. A student’s five-hour day at the school is built for their needs and encourages them to be the full version of themselves. Fusion campuses operate between 7:30 A.M. and 7:30 P.M. which gives students flexible learning opportunities that best fit their schedules.

Every Fusion Academy location ensures each student experiences both academic and social-emotional core learner outcomes: being resourceful, critical thinking, self-awareness, and inclusivity.

Claudia Bartra and Fusion Academy want to confront the nationwide problem of bullying and provide a resource for students where they can feel comfortable in addressing their concerns to their parents and teachers. Bullying not only affects the students who are being bullied, but also the school community as a whole. According to a 2019 report by the National Center for Educational Statistics, nearly 20% of students in the United States aged 12-18 reported being bullied at school.

Together, Bartra and Fusion Academy created actionable goals to prevent bullying in the school community and beyond:

Making every parent a partner in their child’s education and socio-emotional development. Providing holistic socio-emotional learning experiences. Being proactive and positive (for both teachers and students). Provide safe spaces and teacher mentors for each student. Encourage peers to come to a common resolution with openness and inquiry. Inspire positive change to be a more reflective person.

7. Identify individual biases and prejudices to become more self-aware and diffuse tense situations.

Both Bartra and Seamster look forward to implementing the new initiative in 2023. Visit Fusion Academy for information, and to learn more about Claudia Bartra, go to www.claudiabartra.com.

