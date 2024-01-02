Paper reports Gay will step down amid pressure over response to questions about antisemitism and plagiarism allegationsClaudine Gay, the president of Harvard University, is set to resign in the middle of pressure over her response to questions about antisemitism at US colleges and allegations that she has plagiarized some of her academic work, the university’s student newspaper has reported.The Harvard Crimson, citing a “person with knowledge of the decision”, said that a decision had not yet been made over who would replace the embattled, outgoing president. Continue reading…

