A day after resigning, university’s first Black president says her invitation to testify on antisemitism was ‘a well-laid trap’The first Black president of Harvard, who resigned Tuesday after a successful rightwing campaign to oust her, warned that the tactics used against her were “merely a single skirmish in a broader war to unravel public faith in pillars of American society”.“Trusted institutions of all types – from public health agencies to news organizations – will continue to fall victim to coordinated attempts to undermine their legitimacy and ruin their leaders’ credibility,” Claudine Gay wrote in the New York Times on Wednesday, a day after she announced she was resigning from her position. Continue reading…

