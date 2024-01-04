A day after resigning, university’s first Black president says her invitation to testify on antisemitism was ‘a well-laid trap’The first Black president of Harvard, who resigned Tuesday after a successful rightwing campaign to oust her, warned that the tactics used against her were “merely a single skirmish in a broader war to unravel public faith in pillars of American society”.“Trusted institutions of all types – from public health agencies to news organizations – will continue to fall victim to coordinated attempts to undermine their legitimacy and ruin their leaders’ credibility,” Claudine Gay wrote in the New York Times on Wednesday, a day after she announced she was resigning from her position. Continue reading…
Read Full Story
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article excerpt are not to be construed as the views of ForexTV or its employees.
- Claudine Gay warns of ‘a broader war’ in op-ed after being ousted from Harvard - January 3, 2024
- Why are there so few Black sperm donors in the US? – podcast - January 3, 2024
- Utes and SUVs make up entire top 10 in record year of new car sales in Australia - January 3, 2024