Overair Butterfly flying over ocean coastline. Overair and Clay Lacey are partnering to bring an advanced air mobility network to Southern California, where Overair’s Butterfly eVTOL aircraft will provide safe, efficient and ultra-quiet transportation.

Rendering of Clay Lacy FBO Airport expansion. Rendering of new Clay Lacy FBO at John Wayne Airport (SNA) with expanded vertiport infrastructure to support reduced and zero-emission advanced air mobility (AAM) operations throughout Southern California.

Partnership will concentrate on vertiport and aircraft operations development

Electric charging infrastructure planned for John Wayne Airport and Van Nuys Airport

These facilities aim to support ultra-quiet, convenient, and efficient transportation options

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Overair, an emerging global leader in advanced air mobility (AAM) and developer of all-electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, today announced a new strategic collaboration with leading private jet management company, fixed-base operator (FBO), and infrastructure developer Clay Lacy Aviation to establish emission-free, ultra-quiet electric aviation operations throughout the Southern California region.

The companies will work together to develop a concept of operations for Overair’s Butterfly eVTOL aircraft, which begins testing in early 2024 following the completion of Overair’s first full-scale prototype last year, as well as other advanced aircraft. Overair and Clay Lacy plan to develop electric charging facilities at Clay Lacy’s FBO locations at John Wayne Airport in Orange County and Van Nuys Airport, located in Los Angeles. Finally, the partnership will explore the establishment of new vertiport facilities and services across Southern California.

“Advanced air mobility (AAM) is an ideal addition to Southern California’s transportation network, creating a new option for fast, safe, and quiet transportation in the region,” said Valerie Manning, Chief Commercial Officer at Overair. “We have been working with our partners at Clay Lacy for over a year and are delighted to announce our shared plan. We are confident that this strategic collaboration will leverage our respective strengths to create an AAM network that will positively impact local residents and visitors alike.”

Per the agreement, Clay Lacy will focus on development of charging infrastructure and aircraft operation logistics. Overair will bring expertise in aircraft integration, maintenance, certification, user and vertiport software integration, flight path planning and public awareness building to the collaboration.

“Ultra-quiet all-electric aircraft bring the promise of convenient and efficient transportation, easing traffic congestion and reducing travel times,” said Scott Cutshall, SVP Strategy and Sustainability at Clay Lacy. “This collaboration with the Overair team brings us one step closer to better serving the residents and communities in Southern California.”

This partnership is the latest of several AAM infrastructure initiatives announced by Overair recently, including partnerships with India’s JetSetGo, the City of Arlington and DFW International Airport in North Texas, and several agreements with South Korean partners.

“As we continue to make strides developing Butterfly, we’re also focused on partnering with infrastructure leaders to ensure that operations using this new mode of transit can be scaled quickly and efficiently,” said John Criezis, head of mobility operations at Overair.

About Overair

Overair is positioned to be a global leader in advanced air mobility. Spun out of Karem Aircraft in 2020, the Santa Ana, California-based company announced the design of its vehicle, Butterfly, in 2021. Butterfly is a breakthrough electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. Butterfly’s proprietary technologies, derived from the Overair team’s decades of aerospace experience, create critical power reserves using today’s commercially available battery cells, which translate into advances in safety and a superior experience for riders and communities. With eVTOL adoption set to revolutionize urban mobility, Butterfly is positioned to set the bar on real-world dependability, with best-in-class payload, sound emissions and weather capability. Overair has operating partnerships with companies such as Hanwha Systems and Bristow Group, and the team completed its full-scale propulsion testing in the second quarter of 2022.

About Clay Lacy Aviation

Founded in 1968 by legendary aviator and industry pioneer Clay Lacy. Today, Clay Lacy Aviation is the world’s most experienced operator of private jets. Prominent individuals and leading corporations trust Clay Lacy for aircraft management, charter, maintenance, avionics, interiors and FBO services. The company has aircraft operations and regional offices across the U.S., including full-service FBOs at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles, and Orange County’s John Wayne Airport, with a third FBO opening at Waterbury-Oxford Airport in 2024. Clay Lacy also has FAA Part 145 aircraft maintenance centers in Los Angeles and Oxford, Connecticut. With the most knowledgeable team in the industry, Clay Lacy delivers superior safety, service and value to aircraft owners and jet travelers worldwide. Visit claylacy.com.

