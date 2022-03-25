Clay Market Report 2022: Production, Consumption, Trends, and Forecast to 2030 – IndexBox

Companies Mentioned in the Report: Grace & Co., Imerys, Sibelco, BASF, Shree Ram Group, Keramost, Uma Group of Kaolin, Jiangxi Sincere Mineral Industry Co., Active Minerals International, Protech Minerals, Bulk Apothecary, Wyo-Ben, Mr. Shims, Jaxon Filtration, AMS Packing, Covia Corp., American Ceramic & Clay Co., R.T. Vanderbilt Holding Company, Huesker, Sandkuhl, MS Industries, Crayola

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IndexBox has just published a new report: ‘World – Clays – Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights’ . Here is a summary of the report’s key findings.

Clay Market Statistics

Imports 3,588.1 Million USD Exports 3,296.9 Million USD Top Importers Germany, Italy, China Top Exporters U.S., China, Ukraine

Clay Market Size

In 2021, the global clay market increased by X% to $X, rising for the third consecutive year after three years of decline. The market value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern remained relatively stable, with somewhat noticeable fluctuations throughout the analyzed period. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 with an increase of X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, the global market attained the peak level in 2021 and is likely to see steady growth in years to come. REQUEST FREE DATA

Clay Production

In value terms, clay production expanded to $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. The total output value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern remained consistent, with somewhat noticeable fluctuations being observed in certain years. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2014 with an increase of X% against the previous year. As a result, production reached the peak level of $X. from 2015 to 2021, global production growth remained at a somewhat lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

Clay Exports

Exports

In 2021, overseas shipments of clays decreased by -X% to X tonnes, falling for the second consecutive year after three years of growth. Overall, exports recorded a mild decline. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2010 when exports increased by X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, global exports reached the peak figure at X tonnes in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, exports remained at a lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, clay exports reduced to $X in 2021. Over the period under review, exports showed a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2010 when exports increased by X% year-to-year. Global exports peaked at $X in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, exports remained at a lower figure.

Exports by Country

The biggest shipments were from Ukraine (X tonnes), the U.S. (X tonnes), Germany (X tonnes), China (X tonnes), India (X tonnes), Turkey (X tonnes), the UK (X tonnes), Brazil (X tonnes), the Czech Republic (X tonnes), the Netherlands (X tonnes), Spain (X tonnes) and Malaysia (X tonnes), together recording X% of total export.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of shipments, amongst the main exporting countries, was attained by Malaysia, while exports for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, the largest clay supplying countries worldwide were the U.S. ($X), China ($X) and Ukraine ($X), together accounting for X% of global exports. The UK, Germany, Brazil, Spain, Turkey, India, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands and Malaysia lagged somewhat behind, together comprising a further X saw the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of exports, in terms of the main exporting countries over the period under review, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

The average clay export price stood at $X per tonne in 2021, dropping by -X% against the previous year. Overall, the export price, however, showed a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 an increase of X% against the previous year. Global export price peaked at $X per tonne in 2014; however, from 2015 to 2021, export prices remained at a lower figure.

Prices varied noticeably by the country of origin; the country with the highest price was the U.S. ($X per tonne), while Ukraine ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by China, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Clay Imports

Imports

In 2021, overseas purchases of clays decreased by -X% to X tonnes, falling for the third consecutive year after two years of growth. Over the period under review, imports saw a mild downturn. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2010 when imports increased by X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, global imports hit record highs at X tonnes in 2017; however, from 2018 to 2021, imports stood at a somewhat lower figure.

In value terms, clay imports fell to $X in 2021. In general, imports showed a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2010 when imports increased by X% y-o-y. Global imports peaked at $X in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, imports failed to regain the momentum.

Imports by Country

Italy (X tonnes), Spain (X tonnes), Belgium (X tonnes), the Netherlands (X tonnes), Russia (X tonnes), Germany (X tonnes), Canada (X tonnes), Poland (X tonnes), China (X tonnes), Taiwan (Chinese) (X tonnes), France (X tonnes) and Mexico (X tonnes) represented roughly X% of total imports of clays in 2021. Japan (X tonnes) occupied a relatively small share of total imports.

From 2007 to 2021, the biggest increases were in China, while purchases for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, the largest clay importing markets worldwide were Germany ($X), Italy ($X) and China ($X), together comprising X% of global imports.

Among the main importing countries, China saw the highest growth rate of the value of imports, over the period under review, while purchases for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

The average clay import price stood at $X per tonne in 2021, rising by X% against the previous year. Over the period from 2007 to 2021, it increased at an average annual rate of +X%. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2008 when the average import price increased by X% year-to-year. Global import price peaked at $X per tonne in 2014; however, from 2015 to 2021, import prices remained at a lower figure.

Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination; the country with the highest price was Japan ($X per tonne), while Russia ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Japan, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

