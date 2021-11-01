Clean Core Thorium Energy Adds Former CNSC President to Advisory Board

Breaking News
CHICAGO, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clean Core Thorium Energy (Clean Core) announced today that it has named Dr. Michael Binder, former President and CEO of the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC), to serve on its strategic advisory board. Clean Core is developing its proprietary ANEEL advanced nuclear fuel, which uses thorium and high assay low-enriched (HALEU) to achieve better performance in CANDU and other pressurized heavy water reactor (PHWR) designs.

“Clean Core Thorium Energy’s innovative approach to advanced nuclear fuel, ANEEL fuel, can deliver safe, clean baseload energy in the shortest time to existing and new CANDU/PHWR reactors globally, while addressing key barriers of nuclear power,” said Dr. Michael Binder. “It is important to apply this innovation quickly if we are to reach Net Zero by 2050. I look forward to being part of a successful commercialization of ANEEL fuel.”

“Dr. Binder’s wealth of experience in the science, technology and regulation of safe nuclear power will help us accelerate our mission to bring our ANEEL advanced nuclear fuel to market,” said Mehul Shah, Founder and CEO of Clean Core. “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Binder on our strategic board of advisors.”

As well as being former President of the CNSC, Dr. Binder was also chair of the International Nuclear Regulators Association and represented Canada on many International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) activities. Before this Dr. Binder served the Canadian government in several Assistant Deputy Minister roles related to technology and communication.

“Our innovative advanced ANEEL fuel using thorium is designed to transform existing Generation 2 reactor systems (CANDUs/PHWRs) with decades of safety and performance into even safer, Generation 4-like reactors of the future. With its accident tolerant fuel (ATF) characteristics, ANEEL fuel can maximize safety, minimize cost, reduce waste by more than 80 percent, and eliminate proliferation concerns,” said Shah. “CANDU and PHWR reactors already play a central role delivering safe clean energy in Canada, Romania, Argentina, India, China and South Korea, and using ANEEL fuel they have the potential for worldwide deployment.”

About Clean Core Thorium Energy

Clean Core Thorium Energy (Clean Core) is a nuclear fuel innovation company exploring thorium driven power. Clean Core’s patent-pending, advanced nuclear fuel technology, ANEEL, comprised of thorium and high assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU), is capable of safely and cost-effectively powering existing PHWR/CANDU reactors for the nuclear power sector globally. ANEEL fuel is a revolutionary solution to nuclear energy’s safety, waste, and proliferation concerns. Clean Core entered the nuclear sector to provide clean, safe, and abundant power where and when it’s needed the most, offering a ready solution for our world’s growing power demand. Learn more at https://cleancore.energy/.

