Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Clean Earth Projected to Process 13M+ Aerosol Cans in 2020, Breaking Previous Record

Clean Earth Projected to Process 13M+ Aerosol Cans in 2020, Breaking Previous Record

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

  • Clean Earth processed nearly 1 Million cans each month in 2020 and expects to reach 13 Million by the end of the year, setting a new Company record.
  • Clean Earth will be expanding capabilities to meet growing demand adding to the Company’s vast specialty waste network.

HATBORO, Pa., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clean Earth, one of the largest specialty waste companies in the United States, today announced that its Clean Earth Aerosol Recycling System expects to process 13 million aerosol cans by the end of 2020, an 85% increase from the company’s aerosol can recycling in 2015. Leading the field in advanced, sustainable aerosol recycling for pressurized steel cans, aluminum cans, plastics and glass, Clean Earth has already surpassed their record year in 2017.

This milestone is a direct result of Clean Earth’s proven history of Final Rule compliance, health and safety initiatives and the Company’s one-of-a-kind recycling system technology, specifically designed to service all industries that produce aerosol, loose spec paint and other consumer commodity waste. Clean Earth commits to ensuring that 100 percent of each can goes through the recycling process, as well as to zero landfilling, carbon footprint reduction, no long-term degradation exposure to the environment, and cost-effective, customized solutions for every customer.

Clean Earth ranks number one among specialty waste organizations with 19 transfer, storage and disposal facilities (TSDFs) and proven technology that allows for efficient processing of aerosol cans. Clean Earth’s key to success is its hazardous waste facility in Morgantown, West Virginia that processes aerosol cans received from coast to coast.

Nearly 3 billion aerosol cans are produced in the U.S. each year. Morgantown’s sophisticated and robust processing systems are designed specifically to manage aerosol waste and Clean Earth’s network is projected to expand with additional recycling processing units by 2022.

“It’s exciting to have bypassed one of our core company goals this year for the Aerosol Recycling System, which was the processing of 11.4 million aerosol cans, by millions to reach this milestone today,” said Clean Earth Vice President of Operations Hector Sanchez. “Our mission for Clean Earth’s aerosol services directly align with our goals for sustainability – to ultimately go green as a company and for zero components to end up in a landfill. We’re committed to providing a 100% sustainable solution for aerosol waste for our customers and remaining a cutting-edge vendor with market-leading technology features.”

Clean Earth provides remediation, disposal, recycling and beneficial reuse solutions for contaminated soil, dredged material and hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, with the unique capability of providing a one-source, full-service recycling solution to handle multiple waste streams from a single customer. By turning specialty waste into recycling opportunities, Clean Earth creates a better future for all people, the planet and its customers.

Click here for a recent recording of the “Aerosol Recycling Solutions & Regulatory Update Webinar,” presented by Clean Earth’s Howard Ray, Business Development, and Wade Scheel, Director Governmental Affairs.

To learn more about Clean Earth, please visit www.cleanearthinc.com or follow the Company on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

About Clean Earth
Clean Earth’s vision is to create a better future for our people, partners, and planet by turning specialty waste into recycling opportunities. Clean Earth is one of the largest specialty waste companies in the United States providing remediation, disposal, recycling, and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous and non-hazardous waste and contaminated materials. Headquartered in Hatboro, Pennsylvania, it operates a network of 89 facilities. As a leader in the industry, Clean Earth has the experience and capabilities to provide efficient, effective waste recycling and disposal solutions. Our vast portfolio of technologies and services touches nearly every industry that generates waste including energy, infrastructure, commercial, industrial, retail, and healthcare markets.

About Harsco Corporation
Harsco Corporation is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail industry. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 13,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.

Investor Contact Media Contact
David Martin Jay Cooney
717.612.5628 717.730.3683
[email protected] [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.