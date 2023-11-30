Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference to be held December 4th through December 6th, 2023. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3T0WlUF

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1×1 meetings with management.

“OTC Markets is looking forward to hosting a three-day Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference which will feature 40 presenting companies from various markets,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “Our markets are tailored to meet the needs of today’s resource companies as they look to expand their investor base, and we are proud to support their outreach through the VIC platform.”

December 4th – Uranium

Eastern

Time (ET) Presentation Ticker(s) 9:00 AM Elevated Uranium Ltd. OTCQX: ELVUF | ASX: EL8 9:30 AM Deep Yellow Ltd. OTCQX: DYLLF | ASX: DYL 10:00 AM Lotus Resources Ltd. OTCQB: LTSRF | ASX: LOT 10:30 AM Nuclear Fuels Inc. OTCQX: NFUNF | CSE: NF 11:00 AM Anfield Energy Inc. OTCQB: ANLDF | TSXV: AEC 11:30 AM Stallion Uranium Corp. OTCQB: STLNF | TSXV: STUD 12:00 PM Paladin Energy Ltd. OTCQX: PALAF | ASX: PDN 12:30 PM Western Uranium & Vanadium OTCQX: WSTRF | CSE: WUC 1:00 PM Peninsula Energy Ltd. OTCQB: PENMF | ASX: PEN 1:30 PM IsoEnergy Ltd. OTCQX: ISENF | TSXV: ISO 2:00 PM Yellow Cake PLC OTCQX: YLLXF | AIM: YCA 2:30 PM Baselode Energy Corp. OTCQB: BSENF | TSXV: FIND 3:00 PM Terra Uranium Limited ASX: T92 3:30 PM Energy Fuels Inc. NYSE American: UUUU |TSX: EFR



December 5th – Battery & Precious Metals

Eastern

Time (ET) Presentation Ticker(s) 9:00 AM Jindalee Resources Ltd. OTCQX: JNDAF | ASX: JRL 9:30 AM Hochschild Mining PLC OTCQX: HCHDF | LSE: HOC 10:00 AM Li-FT Power Ltd. OTCQX: LIFFF | CSE: LIFT 10:30 AM Rio2 Limited OTCQX: RIOFF | TSXV: RIO 11:00 AM Gold Terra Resource Corp. OTCQX: YGTFF | TSXV: YGT 11:30 AM Goliath Resources Ltd. OTCQB: GOTRF | TSXV: GOT 12:00 PM Silver Storm Mining Ltd OTCQB: SVRSF | TSXV: SVRS 12:30 PM Silver Tigers Metals Inc. OTCQX: SLVTF | TSXV: SLVR 1:00 PM Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp OTCQB: PGEZF | TSXV: PGE 2:00 PM Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp. OTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG 2:30 PM Southern Silver Exploration Corp. OTCQX: SSVFF | TSXV: SSV 3:30 PM Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. Pink: GMGMF | TSXV: GMG 4:00 PM Novo Resources Corp. OTCQX: NSRPF | TSX: NVO



December 6th – Battery & Precious Metals

Eastern

Time (ET) Presentation Ticker(s) 9:30 AM WestGold Resources Limited Pink: WTGRF | ASX: WGX 10:00 AM Onyx Gold Corp. OTCQX: ONXGF | TSXV: ONYX 10:30 AM West Vault Mining Inc. OTCQX: WVMDF | TSXV: WVM 11:00 AM Akobo Minerals AB OTCQX: AKOBF | Oslo Bors: AKOBO 11:30 AM GoGold Resources, Inc. OTCQX: GLGDF | TSX: GGD 12:00 PM European Energy Metals Corp. OTCQB: EUEMF | TSXV: FIN 12:30 PM Giga Metals Corp. OTCQX: GIGGF | TSXV: GIGA 1:00 PM Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. OTCQB: PNXLF | TSXV: LIT 1:30 PM Lavras Gold Corp. OTCQX: LGCFF | TSXV: LGC 2:00 PM Osisko Metals Inc. OTCQX: OMZNF | TSXV: OM 2:30 PM Idaho Copper Corporation Pink: COPR 3:00 PM Sierra Metals, Inc. OTCQX: SMTSF | TSX: SMT 3:30 PM Arizona Metals Corp. OTCQX: AZMCF | TSX: AMC

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

