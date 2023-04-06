COSTA MESA, CA., April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq CETY ) (the “Company”), a clean energy manufacturing and services company, offering recyclable energy solutions, clean energy fuels, and alternative electric power for small and mid-sized projects in North America, Europe, and Asia today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Jiangsu Huanya Jieneng New Energy Co., Ltd. (JSJ) received certification to access the China Natural Gas Pipeline Network Group Co., Ltd. (NGPNG). CETY becomes eligible to use the natural gas storage and transportation infrastructure of the NGPNG that spans the entire territory of China. This also allows CETY to access international imports of natural gas (NG) and sell through the NGPNG network.

As a result, CETY’s NG distribution network has significantly expanded and has secured a total supply to sell up to 40 million cubic meters of natural gas for the rest of 2023.

Kam Mahdi, CETY’s CEO said, “We are pleased to have obtained the qualification to become a consignor for the NGPNG. This certification is a significant step for CETY as we have received China’s national recognition and acceptance as the NGPNG plays a vital role in forming a national network for the interconnection of main pipelines. This further expands our network into a much larger downstream user base which could potentially utilize CETY’s energy efficiency products and solutions.”

About Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY)

Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, Clean Energy Technologies (CETY) plans to become a leader in the zero-emission revolution by offering recyclable energy solutions, clean energy fuels and alternative electric power for small and mid-sized projects in North America, Europe, and Asia. We deliver power from heat and biomass with zero emission and low cost. The Company’s principal products are Waste Heat Recovery Solutions using our patented Clean Cycle TM generator to create electricity. Waste to Energy Solutions converting waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants and other industries to electricity and BioChar. Engineering, Consulting and Project Management Solutions providing expertise and experience in developing clean energy projects for municipal and industrial customers and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies. Our NG trading operations in China is to source and supply Natural Gas to industries and municipalities located in China.

CETY’s common stock is currently traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol CETY. For more information, visit www.cetyinc.com or www.heatrecoverysolutions.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

