COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETY) (the “Company”), a clean energy manufacturing and services company, offering recyclable energy solutions, clean energy fuels, and alternative electric power for small and mid-sized projects in North America, Europe, and Asia, is excited to announce that its Chief Executive Officer Kam Mahdi will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, being held virtually and in person on September 11-13, 2023, at Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

Event: H.C. Wainwright Presentation On-Demand

Date: September 11, 2023

Time: 4:30 PM Eastern Standard Time

Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/24a5f4d6-b708-4af7-b6f5-a31aaec97bd1

Please be advised that the presentation schedule is subject to change. More information can be found within the event’s program agenda. Once the presentation is available on-demand, registered attendees are invited to submit their Q&A for the Company. For those interested in scheduling a one-on-one investor meeting with CEO Kam Mahdi, kindly direct your requests via email to the following address: ir@cetyinc.com.

Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, Clean Energy Technologies (CETY) is a rising leader in the zero-emission revolution by offering recyclable energy solutions, clean energy fuels and alternative electric power for small and mid-sized projects in North America, Europe, and Asia. We deliver power from heat and biomass with zero emission and low cost. The Company’s principal products are Waste Heat Recovery Solutions using our patented Clean Cycle TM generator to create electricity. Waste to Energy Solutions converting waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants and other industries to electricity and BioChar. Engineering, Consulting and Project Management Solutions providing expertise and experience in developing clean energy projects for municipal and industrial customers and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies. Our NG trading operations in China is to source and supply Natural Gas to industries and municipalities located in China.

