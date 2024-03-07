Agoura Hills councilmember to succeed outgoing board chair Dr. Julian A. Gold

Los Angeles, California, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Clean Power Alliance (CPA) Board of Directors selected City of Agoura Hills Councilmember Deborah Klein Lopez as its incoming board chair during its March 7 meeting. In addition to serving the regular two-year term from July 2024 to June 2026, Klein Lopez will take over as chair in mid-March, when current CPA Board Chair Dr. Julian A. Gold will conclude his chair position concurrently with the end of his term as mayor of the City of Beverly Hills.

CPA is governed by a board of directors comprised of public officials from each of the 35 communities it serves, providing local oversight and leadership of the organization.

“I’m honored to take on this role during a critical time in CPA’s growth as the organization expands service to new communities and demonstrates its leadership in the clean energy industry,” said Klein Lopez. “The effects of climate change continue to increase, and CPA is central to providing Southern California communities with solutions to address sustainability, resiliency, and affordability needs. We have a lot of work to do, and I am ready and excited to continue that work as board chair.”

Klein Lopez has served on the Agoura Hills City Council since 2018, serving as mayor in 2021 and 2022. She has been a member of CPA’s Board of Directors since 2018 and has served on CPA’s Executive Committee since 2020. She has also been a member of the Legislative & Regulatory Committee since 2019, serving as the committee chair since 2022. In her various roles with CPA, she has championed both environmental leadership at the state level and deepening the organization’s connection with local communities.

Gold has served as a member of CPA’s Board of Directors since 2017, when the organization launched. He previously served as chair of CPA’s Finance Committee from 2018 to 2022, before becoming board chair in July 2022.

“It has truly been a privilege and personal honor to lead this outstanding organization. We’ve worked very well together to make great strides toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions here in Southern California,” said Gold. “Deborah Klein Lopez has consistently been a strong contributor on our board and both the Executive and Legislative & Regulatory committees. She is the perfect person to take the reins now and guide us into the future.”

“Julian Gold has shown extraordinary passion for our organization’s success in providing our customers and communities ways to participate with clean energy through keeping our rates competitive and by providing choice in energy selection. His financial acumen and engaging leadership style has made CPA stronger over his long service to the organization,” said Ted Bardacke, Clean Power Alliance’s Chief Executive Officer. “I look forward to working with Deborah Klein Lopez in her new role as her commitment to the clean energy transition and ability to forge consensus are well suited to the CPA’s next phase of growth and organizational maturity.”

Founded in 2017, Clean Power Alliance is the locally operated not-for-profit electricity provider for 33 cities throughout Los Angeles County and Ventura County as well as the unincorporated areas of both counties. CPA is California’s fourth largest electricity provider and leads the nation in serving the most customers with 100% renewable energy. CPA serves more than three million residents and businesses, providing clean renewable energy at competitive rates. Learn more at www.cleanpoweralliance.org.

