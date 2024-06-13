Newly Released RFO Focuses on Renewable Energy and Resource Adequacy to Bolster Electricity Reliability for Southern California Customers

Los Angeles, California, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clean Power Alliance (CPA), the fourth largest electricity provider in California, has launched its 2024 Clean Energy and Reliability Request for Offers (RFO). The RFO solicits competitive proposals to better allow CPA to meet its various energy portfolio needs, while also complying with California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) Procurement Orders and Resource Adequacy (RA) requirements.

Relative to CPA’s 2023 Clean Energy and Reliability RFO, this solicitation has expanded and revised product categories including Energy Only (renewable energy without RA) and Thermal Energy Resources with a requirement for cleaner operations.

CPA will also use this RFO, in part, to allocate CPA’s Commercial Interest points to California Independent System Operator (CAISO) Queue Cluster 15 (QC 15) projects consistent with the CAISO Interconnection Process Enhancements.

“Clean Power Alliance is working to address energy reliability needs for our customers as we transition to a greener future,” said Clean Power Alliance Chief Executive Officer Ted Bardacke. “Long-term procurement opportunities provide needed stability as the demand for renewable energy grows and communities are focused on sustainability efforts.”

CPA has traditionally focused its RFOs on meeting various California compliance requirements. However, CPA is currently on track to meet or exceed its long-term contracting compliance requirements over the next several years. As a result, this RFO seeks to fill a larger portion of CPA’s energy portfolio needs with long-term contracts that reduce the need for CPA to procure energy in the more expensive short-term market. Long-term contracts provide CPA with a viable avenue to help stabilize customer bill costs.

Among the expanded procurement options CPA has included in this RFO:

Allowing proposals for Energy Only contracts, whereas previously CPA only considered projects that paired Renewable Energy with Resourced Adequacy

Consideration and engagement with early-stage projects that are in CAISO’s QC 15 interconnection process. CPA will have the ability to allocate Commercial Interest points to QC 15 projects consistent with the CAISO’s Interconnection Process Enhancements

Review CPA’s 2024 Clean Energy and Reliability RFO here. A webinar to inform about the RFO process will take place on June 18, 2024, at 11 a.m. (PST). Offers are due July 17, 2024. Proposers must register on the RFO website to receive RFO documents and participate in the webinar.

About Clean Power Alliance

Founded in 2017, Clean Power Alliance is the locally operated not-for-profit electricity provider for 33 cities across Los Angeles County and Ventura County, as well as the unincorporated areas of both counties. CPA is the fourth largest electricity provider in California and the number one green power provider in the United States. CPA serves approximately three million residents and businesses providing clean renewable energy at competitive rates. To view CPA’s 2023 Impact Report, click here. For complete information regarding CPA visit www.cleanpoweralliance.org.

CONTACT: Joseph Cabral Clean Power Alliance (213) 442-8109 [email protected]