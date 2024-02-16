Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Clean/Renewable Energy Virtual Investor Conference to be held February 22nd, 2024. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

“We’re looking forward to hosting the Clean & Renewable Energy Virtual Investor Conference next week,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “This event will bring together leading industry companies on a platform where they can share strategies and business insights directly with current and prospective investors.”

February 22nd

Eastern

Time (ET) Presentation Ticker(s) 9:30 AM Carnegie Clean Energy Ltd. OTCQB: CWGYF | ASX: CCE 10:00 AM Thermal Energy International Inc. OTCQB: TMGEF | TSXV: TMG 10:30 AM Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. OTCQB: ROOOF | TSXV: ROOF 11:30 AM CVW CleanTech Inc. OTCQX: CVWFF | TSXV: CVW 12:00 PM Hypercharge Networks Corp. OTCQB: HCNWF | NEO: HC TBD ReVolve Renewable Power Corp. OTCQB: REVVF | TSXV: REVV

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

