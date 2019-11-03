Clean-up operation underway as Hong Kong reels from worst violence in weeks

Hong Kong awoke to what is expected to be a day of relative calm on Sunday following a violent night in which protesters set fire to metro stations and vandalized buildings, including an office of China’s official news agency Xinhua.
