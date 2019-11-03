Clean-up operation underway at Xinhua office after violent Hong Kong protest

Cleaners swept up broken glass at the Hong Kong office of China’s official news agency Xinhua on Sunday, one of the buildings vandalised in a violent day of protests which also saw activists hurl petrol bombs and set fire to metro stations.
