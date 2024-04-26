Omaha, NE, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) (“CleanCore” or the “Company”), developer of the patented aqueous ozone technology that works as an all-purpose cleaner, announced the pricing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 1,250,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $4.00 per share for gross Offering proceeds of $5,000,000. The shares are expected to begin trading on the NYSE American stock exchange on Friday, April 26, 2024, under the ticker symbol “ZONE”.