Omaha, NE, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) (“CleanCore” or the “Company”), developer of the patented aqueous ozone technology that works as an all-purpose cleaner, today announced that it has received two new Green Seal® certifications. Green Seal is a global nonprofit organization whose mission is to use science-based programs to empower consumers, purchasers, and companies to create a more sustainable world and offers certifications of products, services, and companies in conformance with its standards.

The two new Green Seal certifications, GS-51 and GS-53 , validate CleanCore’s commitment to sustainability, as well as protecting human health and the environment, and follow its previously granted GS-37 certification. By achieving these certifications, CleanCore has demonstrated its adherence to the highest standards of environmental responsibility, ensuring the health and well-being of its customers and end users.

Gary Hollst, Chief Revenue Officer and Head of Product Development at CleanCore, stated, “Having personally played a role in developing this technology and obtaining key patents for our Aqueous Ozone technology, it is an honor to have been granted these additional Green Seal certifications. The fact we achieved not just one, but now three Green Seal certifications in total, is an important differentiator for our products, positioning us at the forefront of the movement toward safer cleaning materials. Importantly, we are witnessing growing demand for our patented technology across a wide range of industries, ranging from transportation to hospitality, food service to education, healthcare and much more.”

Doug Moore, Chief Executive Officer of CleanCore, further noted, “We are proud to add these two Green Seal certifications as it underscores our ongoing commitment to sustainability and safer cleaning products. CleanCore is revolutionizing cleaning practices by combining water and patented nano bubble technology, and the results are game changing. CleanCore provides safe, easy-to-use, chemical-free cleaning solutions that we believe reduce costs and save time in almost unlimited applications and verticals. Three Green Seal certifications demonstrate that we meet the highest standards combined with high cleaning performance.”

About CleanCore Solutions

CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) is dedicated to revolutionizing cleaning and disinfection practices by harnessing the power of its patented aqueous ozone technology. The Company’s mission is to empower its customers with cost-effective, sustainable solutions that surpass traditional cleaning methods. Through innovation and commitment to excellence, CleanCore strives to create a healthier, greener future for generations to come. For more information, please visit https://www.cleancoresol.com/ .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about our views of future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on the management’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of CleanCore’s future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Although CleanCore believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. CleanCore does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause CleanCore’s actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks set forth in “Risk Factors” included in our filings with the SEC.