Cleanroom Technology Market to Grow at a Decent Pace in the Next Few Years: P&S Market Research

NEW YORK, May 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global cleanroom technology market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2017-2023, to cross $5.0 billion by 2023. The market is growing due to the increasing demand for certified products, technological advancements in cleanrooms, growing prevalence of infectious diseases, and the rising demand for sterilized pharmaceutical products. Some of the other key factors that boost the demand for cleanroom technology products are increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing demand of cleanroom technology from pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical devices industries and favorable healthcare regulations.

Rising demand for sterilized pharmaceutical product is a major growth driver of the cleanroom technology market. With the increased number of biological products coming to the market, new practices to provide high assurance on pharmaceutical sterilization processes have become necessary. At the same time, changes in the type of materials and products required in manufacturing of pharmaceuticals are forcing the companies to make changes in typical sterilization methods leading to increase in cleanroom technology products. The WHO has set some parameters for making sterilized pharmaceutical products such as quality control, sanitation, manufacture of sterile preparation, isolator technology, and blow/fill/seal technology to avoid any contamination. Thus, the increasing demand for sterilized pharmaceutical products leads to a positive impact on the cleanroom technology market.

Customized cleanrooms have been observing an increasing trend in demand, since the manufacturing and processing of different products require diverse conditions. Environmental conditions such as temperature, pressure, humidity conditions, electrostatic charge, and magnetic flux are adjusted according to the customer’s requirement in a customized cleanroom. The customized cleanrooms have applications in R&D sectors of various industries such as pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and biotechnology due to which the demand for equipment used in cleanroom technology market are also increasing.

Cleanrooms consume large amount of energy and it is necessary that they meet basic power requirements that are specified based on norms provided by the government. To make cleanrooms energy efficient, it is necessary to reduce air change rates (ACRs) and real particle generation in cleanrooms to determine the actual ACRs needed in operation. Existing international standards tend to be general and do not reflect the specific features of the cleanrooms. Detailed guidance on how to save energy in cleanrooms can be found in two national standards namely, BS 8568:2013 and the German VDI 2083 standard. Energy consumption grows rapidly with an increase in cleanliness levels, but the same needs to be reduced in order to control the cost of the cleanrooms, thus further creating opportunities for the players to invest in the cleanroom technology market.

Some of the other key players operating in the cleanroom technology market include E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, M+W Group GmbH, Taikisha Ltd., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Azbil Corporation, Ardmac Ltd., Alpiq Group and Azbil Corporation.

