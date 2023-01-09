SAN DIEGO, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of CleanSpark holding shares before December 10, 2020 , you may have standing to hold CleanSpark harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company’s officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company’s corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

Recently the court denied in part the defendant’s motion to dismiss a shareholder class action lawsuit pending against CleanSpark and certain of its officers. According to a federal securities lawsuit, the Company failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had overstated its customer and contract figures; (2) that several of the Company’s recent acquisitions involved undisclosed related party transactions; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. Johnson Fistel seeks to recover losses incurred due to violations of federal securities laws. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com