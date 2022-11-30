LAS VEGAS, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CleanSpark Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK), America’s Bitcoin Miner™, will discuss fiscal full year and fourth quarter 2022 financial results via a live webcast beginning 4:30 p.m. EST / 1:30 p.m. PST on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Results will be released after the close of regular trading on December 14, 2022.

To view the webcast, please visit www.cleanspark.com/investor-relations.

Downloadable files, including transcripts, will be available on the company website 48 hours after the event.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK) is America’s Bitcoin Miner. Since 2014, we’ve helped people achieve energy independence for their homes and businesses. In 2020, we began applying that expertise to develop sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, an essential tool for financial independence and inclusion. We strive to leave the planet better than we found it by sourcing and investing in low-carbon energy, like wind, solar, nuclear, and hydro. We cultivate trust and transparency among our employees, the communities we operate in, and the people around the world who depend on Bitcoin. CleanSpark is a Forbes 2022 America’s Best Small Company and holds the 44th spot on the Financial Times’ List of the 500 Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas. For more information about CleanSpark, please visit our website at www.cleanspark.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Matt Schultz

ir@cleanspark.com

Media Contacts

Isaac Holyoak

pr@cleanspark.com

BlocksBridge Consulting

cleanspark@blocksbridge.com

CONTACT: Isaac Holyoak CleanSpark Inc. 702-989-7694 pr@cleanspark.com