Cleantech Building Materials: Board and senior personnel changes, grant of options and opening of new Shanghai office

20 October 2017

CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC, NASDAQ FIRST NORTH, COPENHAGEN

TICKER: CBM

Cleantech Building Materials plc

Board and senior personnel changes, grant of options and opening of new Shanghai office

Following on from the recent announcements regarding our plan to construct the first Accoya® Wood factory in China with Jiangsu Sopo Group, a Chinese state-owned chemical group (“SOPO”), Cleantech Building Materials plc (“CBM” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the following changes to the composition of its Board of Directors (the “Board”) and senior personnel to strengthen our team in the execution of the Company’s strategy. Mr Dwight Zou has today been appointed to the Board of CBM, following his appointment as Chief Financial Officer of the Company last month. Dwight has enjoyed a career spanning over 20 years which has included auditing, finance, planning, controlling and M&A project management in a number of global chemical companies, including BASF and Solvay.

CBM also announces that it has today granted an option to Dwight Zou, a director of the Company and Chief Financial Officer, to subscribe for 729,974 ordinary shares of £0.10 each (“Ordinary Shares”) in the Company (“Options”). The terms of the Options include an exercise price of €1.25 per Ordinary Share, and a vesting period under which 25% of the Options granted vest on or after the first anniversary of his joining the Company, and the remaining 75% are granted in three tranches of 25% each upon the completion of defined conditions. The Options have an expiry date of five years from his joining the Company and any options not exercised will lapse at that date. The Directors believe that the Options are important to retain and incentivise the senior management team to deliver on the Company’s strategy to finance and build the first Accoya® Wood factory in China, which is planned to be constructed by the Company with SOPO. The start of construction of the factory China is expected to begin by the end of 2017 upon completion of all final agreements between the parties and the securing of the required financing.

In addition, we are also pleased to announce that Mr Ting Yian Ann has joined the board of the Company’s operating subsidiary, Diamond Wood China Limited, as a Non-Executive Director, on 1 October 2017. Mr Ting was most recently Chief Executive Officer of Dragon Crown, a chemical logistics company which is listed on the Hong Kong main market. Under Mr Ting’s leadership Dragon Crown has built and operated chemical facilities in Jiangsu province, China where Diamond Wood plans to build the first Accoya® Wood factory.

We are also pleased to announce the opening of our new Shanghai office at Room 540, The Hub Tower 3, No.888 Shen Chang Road, Shanghai, PRC 201100. Several new Chinese personnel have been employed to support the ongoing commercialisation of Accoya® Wood throughout China and South East Asia, as well in anticipation of the build out of the first Accoya® Wood factory in China from 2018.

Paul Richards, Chairman of CBM, said: “We are delighted to announce the appointments of both Dwight Zou and Ting Yian Ann. They each bring invaluable industry expertise and a wealth of experience to the team.”

THE DIRECTORS OF CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE CONTENTS OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

Further information may be found at the Company’s website at www.cbm-plc.com

For further information, please contact:

Cleantech Building Materials plc

Adrian Wyn-Griffiths [email protected]

+44 20 3053 8671 Keswick Global AG (Certified Adviser) [email protected]

+43 1 740 408045 IFC Advisory Limited (Financial PR)

Tim Metcalfe

Miles Nolan

Heather Armstrong +44 20 3053 8671

The information communicated in this announcement is “inside information” for the purposes of article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.