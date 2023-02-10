Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the CleanTech & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference to be held February 14th – 16th. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1×1 meetings with management.

“We are looking forward to hosting our CleanTech & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference in partnership with Murdock Capital Partners and TAA Advisory LLC,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “Our markets are tailored to meet the needs of today’s resource companies as they look to expand their investor base, and we are proud to support their outreach through the VIC platform.”

February 14th

Eastern

Time (ET) Presentation Ticker(s) 9:30 AM Deep Yellow Ltd. OTCQX: DYLLF | ASX: DYL 10:00 AM Madison Metals Inc. OTCQB: MMTLF | CSE: GREN 10:30 AM Blue Sky Uranium Corp. OTCQB: BKUCF | TSXV: BSK 11:30 AM Fission Uranium Corp. OTCQX: FCUUF | TSX: FCU 12:00 PM Peninsula Energy Ltd. OTCQB: PENMF | ASX: PEN 12:30 PM Keynote Presentation: The Outlook for Vanadium Supply/Demand Projections and Analysis

Terry Perles, Secretary of Board of Directors

US Vanadium 1:00 PM Energy Fuels Inc. NYSE American: UUUU | TSX: EFR 1:30 PM Largo Physical Vanadium Corp. TSXV: VAND 2:00 PM Currie Rose Resources Inc. Pink: CUIRF | TSXV: CUI 2:30 PM Phenom Resources Corp. OTCQX: PHNMF | TSXV: PHNM 3:00 PM Australian Vanadium Limited OTCQB: ATVVF | ASX: AVL

February 15th

Eastern

Time (ET) Presentation Ticker(s) 10:00 AM Vision Lithium Inc. OTCQB: ABEPF | TSXV: VLI 10:30 AM CleanTech Lithium PLC AIM: CTL 11:00 AM Collective Mining Ltd. OTCQX: CNLMF | TSXV: CNL 12:00 PM Precipitate Gold Corp. OTCQB: PREIF | TSXV: PRG 12:30 PM Golden Arrow Resource Corp. OTCQB: GARWF | TSXV: GRG 1:00 PM Metallic Minerals Corp. OTCQB: MMNGF | TSXV: MMG 1:30 PM Faraday Copper Corp. OTCQX: CPPKF | TSX: FDY 2:00 PM Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. OTCQB: AVLNF | TSX: AVL 2:30 PM Sun Summit Minerals Corp. OTCQB: SMREF | TSXV: SMN 3:00 PM Wealth Minerals Ltd. OTCQB: WMLLF | TSXV: WML 3:30 PM Southern Silver Exploration Corp. OTCQX: SSVFF | TSXV: SSV 4:00 PM Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. OTCQB: PEXZF | TSXV: PEX

February 16th

Eastern

Time (ET) Presentation Ticker(s) 10:00 AM Guanajuato Silver Co Ltd. OTCQX: GSVRF | TSXV: GSVR 10:30 AM Doré Copper Mining Corp. OTCQX: DRCMF | TSXV: DCMC 11:00 AM Amex Exploration Inc. OTCQX: AMXEF | TSXV: AMX 11:30 AM Barksdale Resources Corp. OTCQX: BRKCF | TSXV: BRO 12:00 PM Grounded Lithium Corp. OTCQB: GRDAF | TSXV: GRD 1:00 PM Lavras Gold Corp. OTCQB: LGCFF | TSXV: LGC 1:30 PM Century Lithium Corp. OTCQX: CYDVF | TSXV: LCE 2:00 PM Power Nickel Inc. OTCQB: CMETF | TSXV: PNPN 3:00 PM O3 Mining Inc OTCQX: OIIIF | TSXV: OIII 3:30 PM Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp. OTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG 4:00 PM Empress Royalty Corp. OTCQX: EMPYF | TSX-V: EMPR

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

