NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced the presentations from the CleanTech and Precious Metal Virtual Investor Conference held on February 14th-16th are now available for online viewing.

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.

Select companies are accepting 1×1 management meeting requests through February 21st, 2023.

February 14th

Presentation Ticker(s) Deep Yellow Ltd. OTCQX: DYLLF | ASX: DYL Madison Metals Inc. OTCQB: MMTLF | CSE: GREN Blue Sky Uranium Corp. OTCQB: BKUCF | TSXV: BSK Kraken Energy Corp. OTCQB: UUSAF | CSE: UUSA Fission Uranium Corp. OTCQX: FCUUF | TSX: FCU Peninsula Energy Ltd. OTCQB: PENMF | ASX: PEN Keynote Presentation: The Outlook for Vanadium Supply/Demand Projections and Analysis

Terry Perles, Secretary of Board of Directors

US Vanadium Energy Fuels Inc. NYSE American: UUUU | TSX: EFR Largo Physical Vanadium Corp. TSXV: VAND Currie Rose Resources Inc. Pink: CUIRF | TSXV: CUI Phenom Resources Corp. OTCQX: PHNMF | TSXV: PHNM Australian Vanadium Limited OTCQB: ATVVF | ASX: AVL



February 15th

Presentation Ticker(s) Vision Lithium Inc. OTCQB: ABEPF | TSXV: VLI CleanTech Lithium PLC OTCQB: CTLHF |AIM: CTL Collective Mining Ltd. OTCQX: CNLMF | TSXV: CNL Precipitate Gold Corp. OTCQB: PREIF | TSXV: PRG Golden Arrow Resource Corp. OTCQB: GARWF | TSXV: GRG Metallic Minerals Corp. OTCQB: MMNGF | TSXV: MMG Faraday Copper Corp. OTCQX: CPPKF | TSX: FDY Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. OTCQB: AVLNF | TSX: AVL Sun Summit Minerals Corp. OTCQB: SMREF | TSXV: SMN Wealth Minerals Ltd. OTCQB: WMLLF | TSXV: WML Southern Silver Exploration Corp. OTCQX: SSVFF | TSXV: SSV Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. OTCQB: PEXZF | TSXV: PEX



February 16th

Presentation Ticker(s) Guanajuato Silver Co Ltd. OTCQX: GSVRF | TSXV: GSVR Doré Copper Mining Corp. OTCQX: DRCMF | TSXV: DCMC Amex Exploration Inc. OTCQX: AMXEF | TSXV: AMX Barksdale Resources Corp. OTCQX: BRKCF | TSXV: BRO Grounded Lithium Corp. OTCQB: GRDAF | TSXV: GRD Giga Metals OTCQX: HNCKF | TSXV: GIGA Lavras Gold Corp. OTCQB: LGCFF | TSXV: LGC Century Lithium Corp. OTCQX: CYDVF | TSXV: LCE Power Nickel Inc. OTCQB: PNPNF | TSXV: PNPN O3 Mining Inc OTCQX: OIIIF | TSXV: OIII Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp. OTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG Empress Royalty Corp. OTCQX: EMPYF | TSX-V: EMPR

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

