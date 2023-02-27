According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, North America’s market was worth $2 billion in 2021, and for the next five years, it is expected to be the biggest market in the world.

Farmington, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Clear Aligners Market Size Was Valued At USD 3.45 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 4.09 Billion In 2022 To USD 16.11 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 21.6% During The Forecast Period. The COVID-19 pandemic has been frightening and has never happened before. Demand for clear aligners is lower than expected in all areas compared to what it was before the pandemic. Based on our study, the global market grew 1.9% more slowly in 2020 than it did in 2019.

Clear aligners are the items used to fix mild to moderate orthodontic problems that are almost invisible. The number of people with misaligned teeth is going up by a lot, and these products help straighten teeth, which boosts the demand for them. Align Technology Inc.’s 2021 study says that the number of Invisalign cases used by doctors around the world rose from 14.5 cases per doctor in 2020 to 17.5 cases per doctor in 2021.

Recent Developments:

Segment Overview

Age Group Insights

In 2021, people bought the clearest aligners around the world. This was because more people were using high-tech goods to fix their bad teeth. Also, a rise in the number of adults with crooked teeth is probably good for segmental growth. The fact that this segment is so popular is also because people are becoming more conscious of how their teeth look.

During the time frame of the forecast, the teen segment is projected to grow at a faster-than-average rate. Companies in this field teach patients, especially teens, about the benefits of treating malocclusion. Also, they teach dentists, general doctors, and orthodontists how to use these tools to treat teens and get them to use them.

End-user Insights

During the time covered by the estimate, the world market was led by dentist- and orthodontist-owned practices. This is mostly because orthodontists and other dentists with special training are in high demand because they have good skills. Also, big companies are having more training sessions in these places to raise awareness of their products, which is likely to make this sector the most important. This part of the market would also grow if there were a lot of experienced dentists.

Large hospital settings are in the “others” segment. Over the next few years, large hospital settings are likely to have a smaller part of the market. The market share of this segment is getting smaller because more and more people are choosing private clinics, like those run by dentists and orthodontists, because they are quick, comfortable, and easy to get to.

Regional Outlook:

North America’s market was worth $2 billion in 2021, and for the next five years, it is expected to be the biggest market in the world. Big companies like Align Technology and the fact that these key players are putting more and more money into research and development are two of the most important things that make the area so powerful. There are also more orthodontists who want these goods, more GP clients, good reimbursement plans for dentistry, and well-established orthodontic clinics. For example, the Align Technology 2021 annual report says that the number of patients per doctor using envisaging for braces in North America rose from 67.3 in 2020 to 98.1 in 2021.

In 2021, Europe is likely to have a big part of the market. This is because more people are learning how technologically advanced these products are for fixing crooked teeth, and more companies are expanding their facilities to make more of these products to meet the growing demand from teenagers in the area.

Asia and the Pacific, especially emerging countries like India and China, are expected to grow the most quickly. Big companies are working hard to get into hospitals and orthodontic dental clinics in Asia, which has a big number of patients but hasn’t been fully tapped yet. Also, countries like India and Japan have more money to spend, which helps the region’s strong growth rate.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 21.6% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 16.11 Billion By Age Group Teenager, Adults, Others By End-user Dentist & Orthodontist Owned Practices, Others By Companies Align Technology, Inc. (U.S.), 3M (U.S.), Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Ormco Corporation (Envista) (U.S.), Dentsply Sirona (U.S.), Henry Schein, Inc. (U.S.), Argen Corporation (U.S.), Angelalign Technology Inc. (China) Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Latest Trends:

When patients’ wants aren’t met, the market will grow faster.

More and more people are getting twisted and misaligned teeth at a fast rate. But problems with getting orthodontic services and the high cost of treatment have left a big gap and a lot of unmet patient needs. In 2020, the European Journal of Pediatric Dentistry released an article saying that the number of people who need treatment for misaligned teeth is going up. In different European countries, this number runs from 25% to 35% for all types of dental occlusion in teenagers.

Many changes are being made to the health care system to meet patients’ needs that aren’t being met. Many companies and public institutions, like government agencies, have taken steps to fill the gaps in orthodontic care through agreements and policies.

Driving Factors:

The market will grow because new methods are better than old ones.

Because these goods are better at fixing misaligned teeth than traditional braces, they are becoming more popular all over the world. Some of the good things about these goods are how they look, how easy they are to use, how comfortable they are, and how easy they are to change. Companies also spend a lot of time and money on research and development (R&D) projects, which help them come up with new goods and make the ones they already have better.

Restraining Factors:

Direct-to-consumer businesses will make the market more competitive, which will slow the growth of the market.

Even though these goods are becoming more popular around the world, the market is still not growing as quickly as it could. In the current situation, for example, many businesses that sell clear aligners directly to consumers (DTC) have been set up. In the direct-to-consumer approach, people don’t have to go to the doctor. Patients’ teeth are shaped at home or in a shop run by the company. Orthodontists who are faraway look at the molds and mail the goods to the patients. This is expected to slow down the growth of the market.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Align Technology, Inc. (U.S.), 3M (U.S.), Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Ormco Corporation (Envista) (U.S.), Dentsply Sirona (U.S.), Henry Schein, Inc. (U.S.), Argen Corporation (U.S.), Angelalign Technology Inc. (China), and others.

By Age Group

Teenager

Adults

Others

By End-user

Dentist & Orthodontist Owned Practices

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

