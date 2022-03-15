ClearDATA and Keystone Technologies Announce New Partnership at HIMSS 2022

Leading healthcare technology companies come together to deliver secure and compliant data solutions with the goal of improving patient health

AUSTIN, Texas, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ClearDATA ®, healthcare’s largest managed cloud and security provider, today announced a new partnership with Keystone Technologies , a leader in healthcare technology consulting and services. By joining forces, ClearDATA and Keystone Technologies deliver healthcare data solutions to help improve patient outcomes with a laser focus on continuous security, compliance, and privacy.

The public cloud opened the door to healthcare’s digital transformation. Now, ClearDATA and Keystone Technologies harness that potential — as your catalyst for modernization in the cloud. ClearDATA offers industry leading privacy, security and compliance services, powered by their industry-leading CyberHealth™ software platform. Keystone Technologies offers data conversion and data hosting services providing EMR transformation with a focus on delivering healthcare data solutions from conception to design, implementation, and day-to-day operation. All powered by Ingram Micro Cloud.

“As healthcare’s largest managed cloud and security provider, ClearDATA recognizes the immense value of working with Keystone Technologies,” said Dean Fredenburgh, Chief Revenue Officer at ClearDATA. “Their expertise with healthcare data solutions – joined with our expertise in managing, securing, and ensuring the compliance of healthcare cloud infrastructure – will allow us both to deliver on the promise of improving healthcare outcomes.”

For Keystone, the collaboration facilitates an opportunity to drive their mission via greater market penetration. “As Keystone continues its growth and expands our reach delivering healthcare data solutions throughout North America, adding ClearDATA’s thought leadership and expertise will help us accelerate changing the future of healthcare,” said Andy Belval, Chief Revenue Officer at Keystone Technologies.

ClearDATA and Keystone Technologies will reveal more about their partnership at the 2022 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition . Visit ClearDATA, along with partners Keystone Technologies and Ingram Micro at booth #935, or stop by ClearDATA’s partner kiosk inside the AWS booth. Attendees can connect with ClearDATA at HIMSS by scheduling a meeting here .

ClearDATA will also be presenting a session entitled, “The Future of Connected Health: Operationalizing Privacy & Security,” at the AWS Partner Podium on Tuesday, March 15 at 10am ET. Led by ClearDATA VP of Solutions Architecture Wayne Saxe and Chief Operating Officer at InfoBionic Dave MacCutcheon, the session will reveal how InfoBionic was able to hone their medical devices technology, while entrusting the management of cloud services, security, compliance, and privacy to the ClearDATA team.

What: The 2022 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition

Who:

Wayne Saxe, VP of Solutions Architecture at ClearDATA

Dave MacCutcheon, Chief Operating Officer at InfoBionic

When: Tuesday, March 15 at 10 am ET

Where: The Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, FL

Event Details: The HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition is the can’t-miss healthcare event of the year, where professionals throughout the global health ecosystem connect for the education, innovation and collaboration they need to reimagine health and wellness for everyone, everywhere. HIMSS members and healthcare professionals—from CIOs and senior executives to providers and payers to IT consultants and entrepreneurs—attend this influential conference and trade show year after year to get the information and solutions they need to reimagine health and wellness for everyone, everywhere. Throughout the event, ClearDATA will explore the privacy and security challenges facing healthcare as they transition to the cloud, and how the right technology can not only empower digitization, but also improve patient health.

For more information on HIMSS, including a full schedule of events, visit himss.org/global-conference .

