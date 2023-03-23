Well-Architected Framework Review and Cloud Compliance & Risk Assessment

Ensure Healthcare Cloud Environments Remain Secure and Compliant

AUSTIN, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ClearDATA ®, the first and most comprehensive provider of healthcare-specific managed cloud, compliance and cyber defense services, today announced the addition of two offerings to its Professional Services portfolio. Together, the Well-Architected Framework Review and Cloud Compliance & Risk Assessment extend and strengthen ClearDATA’s ability to help healthcare providers keep health data private, secure and continuously compliant in the public cloud.

“As they lean more heavily on advanced cloud technologies, healthcare organizations must increase their discipline around sensitive data security and privacy while adhering to multiple compliance frameworks in the context of evolving regulations,” said Coin Graham, Vice President of Professional Services at ClearDATA. “Built on our foundational tenet to modernize and protect healthcare, our new professional services offerings give technology leaders the peace of mind they need to innovate in a dynamic environment.”

New Additions Expand ClearDATA Professional Services Offerings

ClearDATA Professional Services are curated to provide support across Data & Analytics, Cloud Enablement and Staff Augmentation. Today’s announcement serves to further the company’s mission to provide the insights customers need to actively protect private health information.

ClearDATA Well-Architected Framework Review – customers new to Amazon Web Services (AWS) can evaluate their infrastructure according to AWS best practices. The offering is built around the six pillars of AWS Well-Architected — operational excellence, security, reliability, performance efficiency, cost optimization and sustainability — providing a comprehensive review of a healthcare provider’s AWS infrastructure to identify high-risk issues that may impact the security, performance, resilience and efficiency of their environment, and recommend actionable optimization and efficiency measures designed to make cloud infrastructure highly available and scalable to cater to business needs.

ClearDATA Cloud Compliance & Risk Assessment – an evaluation of a healthcare organization's existing public cloud environment's compliance posture – on AWS, Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud Platform. Designed for new ClearDATA customers, this complimentary* offering uncovers cloud vulnerabilities and reveals unusual insights into PHI security posture and adherence to healthcare regulatory frameworks like HIPAA and HITRUST.

ClearDATA Well-Architected Framework Review and Cloud Compliance & Risk Assessment offerings are available now. For more information, please visit cleardata.com .

About ClearDATA

Cloud Catalyst. Healthcare Protector.

ClearDATA is the first and most comprehensive provider of healthcare-specific managed cloud, compliance and cyber defense services, enabled by the powerful CyberHealth™ Platform. ClearDATA’s solutions enforce continuous cloud compliance, defend health innovation with healthcare-centric threat intelligence and security technology, and protect health data across all cloud environments from design time through run time. To learn more about how ClearDATA helps market-leading organizations modernize and protect healthcare with secure, highly accessible data in the cloud, visit cleardata.com .

*Requires the purchase of ClearDATA’s CyberHealth platform and Professional Services as identified in the assessment.