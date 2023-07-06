International SaaS Awards Program Announces Initial Shortlist

PHOENIX, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ClearDATA®, the first and most comprehensive provider of healthcare-specific managed cloud, compliance and security services, has been shortlisted in the 2023 SaaS Awards program in the “Best SaaS Product for Healthcare” category.

Now in its 8th year, The SaaS Awards continues to celebrate the ultimate SaaS innovations across the globe. Entries were received from North America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia.

James Williams, Head of Operations at The SaaS Awards, said, “Year after year, we are thrilled by the intensity of the competition and innovation showcased in each entry. The quality of this year’s submissions indicates a thrilling competition ahead in the next stages of the program. Identifying which of these exceptional SaaS solutions comes out absolutely on top will not be easy. The organizations announced today as shortlistees, including ClearDATA, embody the remarkable quality and level of innovation achieved this year. Our esteemed panel of judges is delighted to recognize such world-beating SaaS innovators.”

The news of this honor further cements ClearDATA as an accelerator within the healthcare industry as organizations continue to transition and operate within the cloud while protecting patients’ sensitive health information data. ClearDATA’s managed cloud and security services, powered by the CyberHealth™ platform, work to operationalize compliance, privacy and security practices and protections throughout the cloud ecosystem.

Rick Froehlich, CEO at ClearDATA, said, “To be shortlisted in the ‘Best SaaS Product for Healthcare’ category of the SaaS Awards is a testament to the power of the CyberHealth™ platform, and also proves just how important our teams’ efforts continue to be as we work to provide peace of mind to our clients, and ultimately, patients throughout the healthcare journey.”

SaaS Awards finalists will be announced on August 16, 2023, with the final winners revealed on September 13, 2023. To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2023-saas-awards-shortlist.

To learn more about how ClearDATA helps market-leading organizations modernize and protect healthcare with secure, highly accessible data in the cloud, visit cleardata.com.

Contact:

BOCA Communications for ClearDATA

cleardata@bocacommunications.com

For the Cloud Awards:

James Williams – head of operations

https://www.cloud-awards.com/cloud-computing-awards/

james@cloud-awards.com

About ClearDATA

Cloud Catalyst. Healthcare Protector.

ClearDATA is the first comprehensive provider of healthcare-specific managed cloud, compliance and security services, enabled by the powerful CyberHealth™ Platform. ClearDATA’s solutions enforce continuous cloud compliance, defend health innovation with healthcare-centric threat intelligence and security technology, and protect health data across all cloud environments from design time through run time. To learn more about how ClearDATA helps market-leading organizations modernize and protect healthcare with secure, highly accessible data in the cloud, visit cleardata.com.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2023 and beyond. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and “Best in Mobile” Cloud Solution.

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

About the Cloud Security Awards

The Cloud Security Awards is a sister program to the SaaS Awards and the Cloud Awards. The Cloud Security Awards celebrates innovation in the cybersecurity industry. The program includes a wide range of categories, including ‘Best Web Security Solution,’ ‘Cloud Security Innovator of the Year,’ and ‘Best Security Solution for Finance or Banking.’ For more information about the Cloud Security Awards, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/cloud-security-awards/.