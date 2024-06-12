San Antonio, TX, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clearday (OTC- CLRD), supports the post on May 29, 2024, from the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion. Said office features monthly National Health Observances (NHOs) that support their mission to improve health across the United States. In June, they are raising awareness about Alzheimer’s Disease and brain health.

Jim Walesa, CEO and a Founder, said, “We at Clearday are aligned with the efforts to promote Brian Health not only in June but year round. Clearday’s focus on innovations and the technology to empower caregivers at home and professionally has been years in the making.” Go to https://myclearday.com/newsroom/clearday-update/ to learn more.

Clearday invites all stakeholders interested in advocating for Brain Health through the month of June to follow the company’s chain of press releases on our website. The series will begin this week and includes:

-Background on Clearday, its involvement in dementia care, its innovations to bring technology to older Americans and the company’s visions of the Future of Care.

-Clearday will also host Brain Health Awareness programs in Texas and Florida in June to support the NHO’s efforts. Watch for those announcements at our website myclearday.com.

Go to https://myclearday.com/newsroom/clearday-update/ to learn more about Clearday and the commitment of the management team to changing how care is delivered to older Americans.

About Clearday

Clearday™ is a publicly traded innovative non-acute longevity healthcare services company with a modern, hopeful vision for making high-quality care options more accessible, affordable, and empowering for older Americans and those who love and care for them and is dedicated to enhancing the lives of adults through innovative cognitive care solutions. With a focus on personalized care and groundbreaking technology, Clearday is at the forefront of redefining the standards of senior living. Clearday has a decade-long experience in non-acute care. Clearday at Home – its digital service – brings Clearday to the intersection of telehealth, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and subscription-based content. Learn more about Clearday at www.myclearday.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

