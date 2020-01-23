Clearfield Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Results

National Carrier Revenue up 33% Year-over-Year, Driven by Continued Strong Adoption of FieldShield Pushable Fiber and FieldSmart Fiber Management Solutions

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD), the specialist in fiber management for communication service providers, reported results for the fiscal first quarter of 2020 ended December 31, 2019.

Fiscal Q1 2020 Financial Summary (GAAP) (in millions except per share data and percentages) Q1 2020 vs. Q1 2019 Change Change (%) Revenue $ 19.4 $ 20.1 $ (0.7) -4 % Gross Profit ($) $ 7.7 $ 7.9 $ (0.2) -3 % Gross Profit (%) 39.9% 39.6% 0.3% 1 % Income from Operations $ 0.4 $ 1.2 $ (0.8) -66 % Income Tax Expense $ 0.1 $ 0.3 $ (0.2) -58 % Net Income $ 0.50 $ 1.01 $ (0.51) -50 % Net Income per Diluted Share $ 0.04 $ 0.08 $ (0.04) -50 %

Management Commentary

“Bookings for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 were consistent with our expectations for the period,” said Clearfield CEO, Cheri Beranek. “From a topline perspective, we saw strong contributions from our National Carrier and MSO markets, which were up 33% and 22% year-over-year, respectively. However, our overall revenue results in the first quarter were impacted by the timing of received orders, resulting in a $1.6 million increase in backlog over the prior quarter. We remain confident with respect to reaching our previously stated financial guidance for the fiscal year.”

“From an efficiency standpoint, we increased our gross profit margin to 39.9%, reflecting operating enhancements in multiple product categories. In fact, this quarter marked our best margin performance for any quarter out of the past seven.”

“We are encouraged by this margin expansion, yet recognize we must continually drive down costs as we expand our presence in broader markets. To address this need and to ensure the capacity required for the growth initiatives we are pursuing, we are in the process of signing a lease for a second manufacturing facility in Mexico. This 50,000 square foot facility, which is in the same industrial park as our current Mexico facility, will double our footprint. We aim to establish enhanced lean manufacturing initiatives by dedicating one facility to connectivity and the other to splicing operations associated with our enclosures.”

“As it relates to our ‘Coming of Age’ plan, we are continuing to execute within each of our three mandates and we are especially gaining increased visibility within our third initiative, which involves capitalizing on our 5G opportunities within the wireline markets of National Carriers and all wireless markets. As we look into fiscal Q2, we believe we are entering an early stage of realizing Tier 1 revenue, which is directly tied in with 5G deployment and the hand-off between the wireline and wireless network.”

“Based on increased traction with Tier 1 carriers, our robust order backlog and pipeline, we continue to believe fiscal 2020 will be a period of solid growth and profitability for Clearfield, especially in the second half of the year. Going forward, we are well positioned with industry-leading solutions, a strong competitive position, and a proven business model to capitalize on the disruptive growth opportunities within the fiber optics industry.”

Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2019

Revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 decreased 4% to $19.4 million from $20.1 million in the same year-ago quarter. The product mix during the period was relatively consistent with last year with the exception of the company’s Active Cabinet products which showed a revenue decline for the period.

Gross profit decreased 3% to $7.7 million, or 39.9% of revenue, from $7.9 million, or 39.6% of revenue, in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. The decrease in gross profit was due to decreased sales volume in the period. The increase in gross profit percent was due to cost reduction efforts across the product lines, including expanded use of the Company’s Mexico manufacturing plant, supply chain programs, and initiatives to reduce the impact of tariffs for products sourced from China.

Operating expenses were $7.3 million, an increase of 8% compared to $6.8 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to an expansion of sales resources and the costs associated with product testing required for Tier 1 certification.

Income from operations in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 totaled $0.4 million compared to $1.2 million in the same year-ago quarter. This decrease in income from operations was attributable to higher selling, general and administrative expenses. Income tax expense decreased 58% from $296,000 in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 to $123,000 in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, primarily due to lower taxable income as well as a lower effective tax rate.

Net income in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 totaled $501,000, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to $1.0 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in the same year-ago quarter.

As of December 31, 2019, cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $46.8 million compared to $47.5 million as of the end of the prior quarter. The Company had no debt as of quarter end.

Order backlog (defined as purchase orders received but not yet fulfilled) as of December 31, 2019 increased 37% to $5.8 million from $4.2 million as of September 30, 2019 and increased 31% from $4.4 million as of December 31, 2018. The increase in backlog was primarily from customers within the Company’s Community Broadband market.

Fiscal 2020 Financial Outlook

Clearfield reiterates its revenue guidance for fiscal 2020 to be between $92 million and $95 million. The Company also reiterates its gross profit as a percentage of total revenue to range between 37% and 38%, with some variability on a quarter-to-quarter basis. In addition, Clearfield reiterates its operating expense guidance to be between 31% and 33% of total revenue, and net income as a percentage of revenue to be between 3% and 5%.

CLEARFIELD, INC.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Net sales $ 19,377,991 $ 20,089,150 Cost of sales 11,650,456 12,142,452 Gross profit 7,727,535 7,946,698 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 7,326,620 6,775,875 Income from operations 400,915 1,170,823 Interest income 223,243 135,137 Income before income taxes 624,158 1,305,960 Income tax expense 123,000 296,000 Net income $ 501,158 $ 1,009,960 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.04 $ 0.08 Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.08 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 13,512,094 13,400,383 Diluted 13,622,226 13,400,383





CLEARFIELD, INC.

BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,586,850 $ 10,081,721 Short-term investments 14,523,321 13,524,270 Accounts receivable, net 7,025,727 9,118,639 Inventories, net 10,630,441 9,012,980 Other current assets 825,065 769,161 Total current assets 43,591,404 42,506,771 Property, plant and equipment, net 5,682,166 5,413,241 Other Assets Long-term investments 21,704,000 23,902,000 Goodwill 4,708,511 4,708,511 Intangible assets, net 5,059,707 5,147,135 Right of use lease asset 2,215,103 – Other 202,539 210,905 Total other assets 33,889,860 33,968,551 Total Assets $ 83,163,430 $ 81,888,563 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Current portion of lease liability $ 516,167 $ – Accounts payable 2,316,100 3,173,599 Accrued compensation 2,120,735 3,224,860 Accrued expenses 327,154 208,603 Total current liabilities 5,280,156 6,607,062 Other Liabilities Long term portion of lease liability 1,940,024 – Deferred taxes 101,690 101,690 Deferred rent – 246,424 Total other liabilities 2,041,714 348,114 Total Liabilities 7,321,870 6,955,176 Shareholders’ Equity Common stock 136,575 136,418 Additional paid-in capital 57,383,020 56,976,162 Retained earnings 18,321,965 17,820,807 Total Shareholders’ Equity 75,841,560 74,933,387 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 83,163,430 $ 81,888,563





CLEARFIELD, INC.

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

UNAUDITED