Clearfield Sets Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call for Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 21 mins ago

MINNEAPOLIS, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD), the specialist in fiber management for communication service providers, will hold a conference call on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (4:00 p.m. Central time) to discuss its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Financial results will be issued in a press release and the company’s FieldReport prior to the call, which will be available in the investor relations section of the company’s website. Comprised of presentation slides that will be used throughout the call, the FieldReport will provide additional insight into the company’s financial and operational performance.

Clearfield’s President and CEO Cheri Beranek and CFO Dan Herzog will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, July 23, 2020
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (4:00 p.m. Central time)
U.S. dial-in: 1-877-407-0792        
International dial-in: 1-201-689-8263
Conference ID: 13706918

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay here.

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.

A replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 6, 2020.

U.S. replay dial-in: 1-844-512-2921
International replay dial-in: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 13706918

About Clearfield, Inc.
Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) designs, manufactures and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. Our “fiber to anywhere” platform serves the unique requirements of leading incumbent local exchange carriers (traditional carriers), competitive local exchange carriers (alternative carriers), and MSO/cable TV companies, while also catering to the broadband needs of the utility/municipality, enterprise, data center and military markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Clearfield deploys more than a million fiber ports each year. For more information, visit www.SeeClearfield.com.

Investor Contact:            

Matt Glover and Tom Colton
Gateway Investor Relations
1-949-574-3860
[email protected]

