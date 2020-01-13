ClearOne Asserts that Shure’s Redesigned MXA910 Released in December 2019 Infringes ClearOne’s Beamforming Ceiling Tile Patent

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a leading global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, today announced that Shure’s redesigned MXA910, the MXA910W-A released in December 2019, infringes ClearOne’s U.S. Patent No. 9,813,806 (the “Graham Patent”) and has been added as an accused product to its currently pending lawsuit against Shure in Illinois.

Shure began shipping the MXA910W-A just over four months after Judge Edmond E. Chang of the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of Illinois granted ClearOne’s request for a preliminary injunction preventing Shure from “manufacturing, marketing, and selling” the original MXA910 for use “in its drop-ceiling mounting configuration.”  Shure claimed that it “specifically designed the new MXA910W-A to provide a drop-ceiling mounting configuration that fully complies with the Court’s rulings in the ongoing litigation in U.S. District Court of Northern Illinois.”

After careful review, ClearOne believes that any installation of the MXA910W-A in a drop-ceiling mounting configuration infringes ClearOne’s Graham Patent. 

“In our view, Shure did not put in the time or effort necessary to ensure that its new product respects ClearOne’s intellectual property rights”, said Zee Hakimoglu, ClearOne Chair and CEO.  “ClearOne is disappointed in Shure’s ongoing infringement and its refusal to compete fairly in the market.”

ClearOne’s beamforming microphone array technology is protected by at least a dozen patents and pending patent applications.  According to Hakimoglu, “ClearOne remains committed to pursuing ongoing innovation, while also enforcing its patent rights vigorously.”

The case number in the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of Illinois is 17-cv-3078.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global company that designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

