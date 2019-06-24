Breaking News
CLEARONE AWARDED INFOCOMM BEST OF SHOW FOR ITS BEAMFORMING MIC ARRAY CEILING TILE

BMA CT

The patented Beamforming Mic Array Ceiling Tile (BMA CT) blends in perfectly with today’s drop ceilings.

SALT LAKE CITY, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ClearOne  (NASDAQ: CLRO), a global provider of audio and video communications solutions, has been awarded a  Sound & Video Contractor magazine “Best of Show Award” for the company’s patented Beamforming Microphone Array Ceiling Tile (BMA CT),  showcased at last week’s InfoComm conference in Orlando, Florida.

The BMA CT blends in perfectly with today’s drop ceilings, with integrated features that significantly reduce system design complexity, simplify installation, consume less rack space, and lower project cost. Built-in acoustic echo cancellation, noise cancellation, and beam selection eliminate the need for per-beam processing in a DSP mixer — requiring fewer DSP mixer resources. A built-in 2 x 10 Watt into 8-ohm power amplifier conveniently drives loudspeakers. Adaptive steering (think of it as smart switching) eliminates the need to point and adjust individual beams for impeccable room coverage.

The Best of Show Awards spotlight products that genuinely solve problems, offer value, and consider the operator/manager’s point of view. Award winners were selected on the show floor amongst thousands of submissions by a CTS-certified panel during InfoComm 2019.  The judging panel, which remained anonymous during the show, consisted of industry-experts, AV designers, integrators, and AV/IT technology managers. Entries were scrutinized from multiple angles, including: perceived value; ROI; total cost of ownership; richness of the feature set; ease-of-use; reliability; versatility; and overall network impact (if any).

ClearOne’s beamforming microphone array technologies are protected by at least a dozen patents and pending patent applications.  For hi-res images click here.

About ClearOne
ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability and scalability.  Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

